Miami Beach Invites Art Aficionados to Experience the City's Bustling Arts & Culture Scene This Spring

"Miami Beach's rich architectural history allows visitors and locals to escape to a bygone era filled with colorful buildings and décor elements of the early 1920s and 1930s. Impressive modern art pieces by living art world legends also populate our public spaces," says Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "We're inviting travelers and art lovers to see the world through a kaleidoscope of art and culture and gain a reinvigorated outlook on the year ahead."

Travelers can embark on a whimsical journey unlike any other with must-have experiences that can only be found in Miami Beach, including:

For those ready to escape the day-to-day and dive into the rich arts and culture of Miami Beach this spring, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and download the Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority