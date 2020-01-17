Miami Beach is a Choice Destination for Voluntourism Opportunities in the New Year, Giving Travelers the Chance to Make a Difference

"We openly invite and encourage visitors who want to give back and make the most of their time off to enjoy our global destination and spend some time helping to enrich our city for the future through voluntourism," notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Travelers can positively impact the areas they make a point to visit while participating in activities like beach clean ups, gardening and planting events, along with a host of philanthropic opportunities available, even during a brief stay."

Visitors looking to make a difference can find options that best suit their needs and interests by downloading the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and following @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter to learn more.

"Miami Beach is home to a number of organizations like the Miami Design Preservation League and VolunteerCleanup.org that connects travelers with unique ways to donate their time and skills during their vacation with us," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "We are known as a glamorous city around the world, but also a generous one with groups and individuals who devote themselves to preserving our natural habitat and lending a helping hand to those in need."

To help future visitors plan a voluntourism vacation, the MBVCA has developed a short list of sites to reference to identify opportunities including:

VolunteerCleanup.org

VolunteerCleanup.org engages volunteers to clean-up neighborhoods, shorelines, and waterways in Miami Beach and other locations as a way to raise awareness about marine debris and encourage people to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics.

Miami Design Preservation League

Miami Design Preservation League (MDPL) is a non-profit organization devoted to preserving, protecting, and promoting the cultural, social, economic, environmental and architectural integrity of the Miami Beach Architectural Historic District. Support them by taking an Art Deco walking tour or donating photographs and art relating to the City of Miami Beach's architectural history.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden

From weeding to watering, garden volunteers help support and contribute to the health of the local ecosystem, giving travelers the opportunity to help maintain and enhance a visually- stunning and reflective space that locals and visitors both enjoy.

Surfrider Foundation

Surfrider is all about grassroots volunteering and getting people involved in activities and outreach in the local community to help them take the lead on environmental change. Check out the site for ongoing, special volunteer opportunities, including boot camp beach clubs at local Miami Beach hotels and key spots.

