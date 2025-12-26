Miami Beach is world's priciest New Year's Eve destination, survey reveals

MIAMI, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach is the most expensive destination in the world for accommodation this New Year's Eve, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared hotel rates across 60 major cities globally. For each destination, the price of the cheapest available double room for a three-night stay from December 30 to January 2 was recorded. Only centrally located hotels rated at least three stars were taken into account.

With a rate of $1,187 for the least expensive room, Miami Beach topped the rankings. Compared to regular rates during the month of January, travelers will have to spend a whopping 197% more for overnight stays in the city.

Only slightly more affordable are Rio de Janeiro and New York City, which complete the podium with rates of $1,172 and $1,164, respectively, for three-night stays.

Compared to 2022, when the survey was last conducted, hotel rates for New Year's Eve increased the most, in percentage terms, in Bangkok, where they are up 94%. Strong increases were also recorded in Copenhagen (+67%) and Vienna (+85%).

On the other hand, rates have dropped the most in Phnom Penh, where prices are down by more than 60% compared to three years ago. The capital of Cambodia is also, at just $20 per night, the least expensive city to spend New Year's Eve among the destinations considered in this survey.

The table below shows the world's 10 priciest destinations for accommodation on New Year's Eve this year. Prices shown reflect the rate for the cheapest available double room for the period December 30 - January 2. For each city, the price increase compared to regular rates in January is included.

Miami Beach $1,187 (+197%) Rio de Janeiro $1,172 (+284%) New York City $1,164 (+218%) Edinburgh $1,040 (+316%) Sydney $1,035 (+248%) Vienna $994 (+257%) Cancun $987 (+116%) Amsterdam $924 (+165%) Copenhagen $814 (+110%) Paris $796 (+74%)

