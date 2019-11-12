Miami Beach: One of The Hottest Destinations In the World Welcomes Art Basel 2019

"Art Basel is a multi-faceted, dazzling event that transforms Miami Beach each year and adds to the city's already storied reputation for art, culture and entertainment," says Steve Adkins, Chairman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "As we edge closer to the Fair and the premiere of Miami Beach's satellite art fairs, the energy and buzz in the air is palpable. Miami Beach, which is like no other place in the world, continues to be the perfect city to host Art Basel, which is like no other art fair in the world."

In addition to the main Art Basel exhibition, dozens of prestigious art fairs will expose audiences to edgy, creative and original visual and performance art. Miami Beach welcomes this year's satellite fairs including:

Design Miami/: Since 2005, Design Miami/ has become a global forum for design. Each fair brings together influential collectors, gallerists, designers, curators and critics from around the world in celebration of collectible design, design culture and commerce. Located next to the Miami Beach Convention Center it is accessible and in the heart of the action.

PULSE Miami Beach: ﻿It's their 15th anniversary and PULSE Art Fair is dedicating this edition to experienced and budding art collectors. They are inviting visitors to experience the energy of stimulating art, balanced with cocktails in hammocks and engaging conversations with friends.

SCOPE Miami Beach: Celebrating its 19th edition, SCOPE Miami welcomes 134 diverse contemporary exhibitors featuring OASIS, an experiential multidisciplinary program as well as FOCUS | ART CHINA, the new premier showcase of Chinese Contemporary Art in Miami.

Aqua Art Miami: In the past 14 years, Aqua Art Miami has become a destination for prominent collectors and art aficionados to procure works by young, emerging and mid-career artists.

Art Basel has also officially partnered with a number of local hotels, encouraging residents and visitors to take advantage of special accommodation rates.

"Beyond Art Basel, visitors to Miami Beach can choose from a varied number of fabulous hotels offering Art Basel-specific deals that are sure to enhance their experience with us," notes Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "Visitors can also check out the trendiest, buzziest restaurant and entertainment venues Miami Beach is famous for, when in town."

Located near the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), these hotels have partnered with Art Basel and will offer competitive rates during this year's edition. Official Hotel Partners include (but are not limited to):

Beacon South Beach, book early for Art Basel now through November 30, 2019 and receive 25% off an entire stay.

South Beach Group Hotels is offering 15% off when guests book 4-nights or more, between 12/3/2019 and 12/9/2019. Offer includes free late check-out and a possible room upgrade.

Cadet Hotel guests will receive a 7% discount off a total stay when booking directly. Use code BASEL19.

The Culinary scene on Miami Beach is a hot one and caters to a wide variety of tastes. These are some of the newest and trendiest restaurants to sample during Art Basel:

Sushi By Bou Tucked away on the second floor of The Villa Casa Casuarina, in Gianni Versace's former suite, is Sushi By Bou, an exclusive sushi bar bringing experiential omakase to South Beach.

Mandrake Miami is a sophisticated restaurant and lounge with a modern Asian menu. Here, giant turquoise doors with antiquated Chinese door knockers lead the way to a hidden Asian palace. The 5,000-square-foot space has a sushi bar, a formal dining room and a lush outdoor garden.

Led by Chef Jose Icardi, Diez y Seis is an innovative Mexican concept in the Shore Club South Beach. This indoor-outdoor spot is a tribute to Mexican Independence Day. Diners can revel in tortillas made in-house, a specialty tequila and mezcal bar, custom mezcal carts, sharing plates and more.

For more information, download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach is an award-winning destination, with first place in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia in the categories of 'Best Honeymoon Destination, U.S. & Canada', 'Best Tourism Board U.S. & Canada', and 'Best LGBTQ Destination'. Also recently named 2019 and 2018 North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, and a winner in the 2018 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Best Overall Honeymoon Destination in the United States and Canada", "Best Overall Beach Destination in the United States and Canada", and "Best Overall Spa Destination in the United States and Canada" respectively. Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destination, Top Romantic Destination, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world! In 2019, the MBVCA introduced new handles on Instagram and Facebook @ExperienceMiamiBeach and on Twitter @EMiamiBeach to provide visitors with real-time information and recommendations.

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority