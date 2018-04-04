Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April

"Miami Beach embraces all travelers with open arms and encourages tourists from all communities to consider Miami Beach their go-to vacation destination not only this month but all year long," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our city is home to a large LGBTQ family and continues to provide safe and inclusive events, as well as a number of hotels, restaurants, and attractions that cater specifically to the LGBTQ community."

The city of Miami Beach has been known and recognized as a top travel destination for LGBTQ travelers for years. Home to key organizations like The Hub at the LGBT Visitor Center in Miami Beach and the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Miami Beach continues to offer and introduce initiatives and programs in support of the LGBTQ community.

For those traveling to Miami Beach to celebrate Miami Beach Gay Pride, there are a number of specialty experiences, entertainment options, destination hotels and restaurants that are perfect picks for LGBTQ travelers including:

Basement Pride Kick-Off Party: Basement at the Edition Hotel, a hot-spot that's more than just a nightclub, boasting a neon-lit bowling alley and ice-skating rink, will host their second annual kick-off party with beats by Paulo Pacheco and a spinning Disco party.

Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Festival: Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade, led by celebrity Grand Marshal and Olympic Medalist, Gus Kenworthy and local media personality Roxanne Vargas, will take place on Sunday, April 8th on Ocean Drive from 5th to 15th Street. Following the parade, Miami Beach celebrates Pride with 125 vendor booths offering food and cocktails, special performances including Natascha Bessez and DJ Hector Fonseca, and a grand display of fireworks to close the night.

Spotlight Mega-Mixer Benefitting Miami Beach Gay Pride: The Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (MDGLCC) invites the community to a night of networking and cocktails at the Shore Club South Beach. Guests can mingle with over 200 Chamber members and the LGBTQ community.

Hôtel Gaythering: This premier boutique hotel located in the epicenter of Miami Beach is a top choice for gay travelers. In addition to a host of amenities, evening entertainment like Karaoke Monday and Happy Hour make this hotel a #1 choice for Pride Week.

PALACE South Beach: As a year-round LGBTQ-friendly destination, activities at this famed restaurant are a must-do for locals and travelers. Enjoy great food and a spectacular entertainment like live drag shows and exclusive special guests.

OUTSHINE Film Festival: From Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 29, the OUTSHINE Film Festival, formerly known as The Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, will offer special screenings at Regal Cinemas South Beach. Guests can enjoy films that highlight international and culturally diverse perspectives that focus on the LGBT experience.

For more information about LGBTQ events and things to do, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.MiamiBeachAPI.com

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Recently named the World's Leading City Tourist Board in 2016 and 2016 North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, first place in the 2018, 2017 and 2016 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia in the categories of "Best LGBTQ Destination" and "Best Wedding Destination, U.S. & Canada" and a winner in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Destinations | Mobile App", "Overall Spa Destinations| U.S and Canada" and "Overall Beaches Destinations| U.S and Canada" respectively, Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destinations, Top Romantic Destinations, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world!

