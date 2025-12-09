Miami Biotech Collective Hosts Inaugural 2025 Annual Summit: The Art of Driving the Future of Biotech in South Florida

The event combined life science industry panels with exhibitions by Karina Giselle Rodriguez and Pablo Esteban, as well as a performance by Brazilian Voices during Miami Art Week 2025

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Biotech Collective ("MBC"), South Florida's largest and most active network of influential biotech leaders, kicked off Miami Art Week 2025 on Monday, December 1, by hosting its inaugural Annual Summit, "The Art of Driving the Future of Biotech in South Florida," powered by J.P. Morgan at The Moore. The invitation-only Summit convened more than 150 life science executives, investors, and health system leaders to examine what it will take to build and finance the next generation of biotech companies in South Florida. The program concluded with a reception focused on the patient experience, The Art of the Patient, and photography exhibitions by Karina Giselle Rodriguez, a breast cancer survivor, and Pablo Esteban, as well as a performance by Brazilian Voices.

"South Florida is entering a new era for biotech, and our inaugural Summit reflected the momentum we're building together," said Raquel Cabo, Founder and President of Miami Biotech Collective. "Many of the executives and investors who have helped finance and scale companies nationally and globally are now operating here. And for the first time, a full cross-section of local executives—operators, investors, founders, and health system leaders—were concentrated in the same room to engage around the future of biotech in South Florida. The expertise, experience, and energy present at the Summit reflected real momentum toward a vibrant biotech economy in the region. Set against the backdrop of the world-famous Art Basel, this event served to highlight Miami's unique and powerful mix and exciting future."

The Summit opened with remarks from Raquel Cabo , Founder and President of Miami Biotech Collective , followed by Part 1: The Art of Financing the Next Wave.

After a networking break, Part 2: The Art of Building Biotech explored the ingredients behind high-growth biotech companies.

"It was incredible to witness the energy and innovation at the inaugural Miami Biotech Collective event," said Kathryn McDonough, Head of Life Sciences, J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking. "The panels were truly phenomenal, featuring high-caliber leaders and visionaries whose achievements have shaped—and continue to shape—the future of biotech. The impressive turnout of prominent attendees and panelists is a testament to the remarkable talent and rapidly growing biotech ecosystem in South Florida. Special thanks to Raquel for her hard work and vision in bringing this community together—J.P. Morgan was honored to be part of this milestone event, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth of the region's life sciences community."

The Summit concluded with a Closing Keynote: Lessons From Transformative Deals and Partnerships featuring three industry leaders, Brent Saunders (Chairman and CEO of Bausch + Lomb ), Fred Hassan (Chairman of Caret Group ), and David Epstein (Chairman and CEO of Ottimo Pharma ), in conversation with moderator Rich Daly (President and CEO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ). Together, they shared lessons from transformative deals and partnerships and reflected on how South Florida companies can position themselves for major value-creating opportunities.

As part of Miami Art Week 2025 festivities, the reception featured two exhibitions:

The Art of the Patient, featuring a special presentation by Karina Giselle Rodriguez , an architect, photographer, and breast cancer survivor who recently completed treatment at Miami Cancer Institute. Through her Pink Picture Project, she uses photography to honor survivors and reveal the strength, vulnerability, and resilience of the patient journey. Her architectural training shapes her eye for symmetry and detail, while her dance background brings movement and discipline, creating images that celebrate life's beauty and the stories that endure.





featuring a special presentation by , an architect, photographer, and breast cancer survivor who recently completed treatment at Miami Cancer Institute. Through her Pink Picture Project, she uses photography to honor survivors and reveal the strength, vulnerability, and resilience of the patient journey. Her architectural training shapes her eye for symmetry and detail, while her dance background brings movement and discipline, creating images that celebrate life's beauty and the stories that endure. Still Life Series, featuring a special presentation by photographer Pablo Esteban , whose work reveals the intricate interplay of light, transparency, and reflection through meticulously composed studies of glass objects. Esteban's artistic approach brings a sense of precision, storytelling, and contemplation to each image, highlighting how distinct each element with its own shape and purpose can come together to create something larger than the sum of its parts, and inviting viewers to reflect on the power of collective composition and the quiet geometry and hidden beauty within everyday objects.

Complementing the evening was a musical performance by Brazilian Voices , an award-winning nonprofit female vocal ensemble known for bringing their signature blend of Bossa Nova and healing music to hospitals, cancer centers, and community spaces across South Florida.

Miami Biotech Collective (MBC) is South Florida's largest and most active network of influential biotech executives—now engaging over 300 members. We unite biotech operators, investors, academic institutions, and public sector champions to strengthen South Florida's biotech economy and shape its future. Through curated events, strategic initiatives, and thought leadership, MBC convenes leadership, elevates talent, and brings visibility to Miami's emerging biotech activity. Together, alongside local and national partners, we are positioning South Florida as a leading hub for biotechnology.

