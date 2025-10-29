Miami Biotech Collective Introduces Board of Advisors and Women's Leadership Council to Shape South Florida's Biotech Future

The region's largest biotech network expands its leadership structure to strengthen collaboration, visibility and growth

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Biotech Collective ("MBC"), South Florida's largest and most influential community of biotech leaders, today introduced its Board of Advisors and Women's Leadership Council, created to help advance the region's biotech future and build relationships, amplify influence and drive professional, company and regional growth.

"By formalizing these two groups of accomplished biotech leaders, we are bringing together diverse and relevant expertise to drive meaningful impact and ensure the structure is in place to advance MBC's mission — to build a world-class biotech ecosystem here in South Florida, where ideas, talent and opportunity thrive together," said Raquel Cabo, Founder and President of Miami Biotech Collective.

Courtney Miller, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Myosin Therapeutics, is a Bay Area–native neuroscientist at UF Scripps Research, specializing in drug discovery and development for neuroscience and discovery. Having pioneered the therapeutic potential of non-muscle myosin II, she has earned a Presidential Early Career Award, was named a BioFlorida Entrepreneur of the Year, and oversees several collaborative neurotherapeutic development programs while also holding venture capital expertise.





Julie Kampf, Founder and CEO of JBK Associates International, is a global business executive and champion of building management and leadership teams within the life sciences and private equity fields for more than 30 years, while driving diversity and women's advancement.





Christina Trojel-Hansen, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of CNS2, is an entrepreneur and life sciences innovator, recognized among the Top 10 Inspirational Women in Nordic Life Science (2023) and Endpoints 20 Under 40 (2021), with a strong track record in biotech venture creation (Novo and ARCH) and grant strategy. She also co-founded Oscine Therapeutics (acquired by Sana), Pretzel Therapeutics and Tune Therapeutics.





Rose Satz, Founder and CEO of AIP, is a visionary entrepreneur with over two decades of experience advancing radiopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical innovation and has been recognized for her leadership in regulatory strategy, commercialization, and strategic partnerships that transform complex science into market-ready success.





Cantillon Endara, MA, Account Specialist at Pfizer, has over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, serving as an Oncology Account Specialist in Florida, driving patient-centric solutions through strategic account management, team collaboration, and relationship-building, while supporting breakthroughs that improve oncology care.





Nidia Martinez Quezada, MA, VP of Business Development at Miami-Dade Beacon Council, is an experienced strategic advisor with over 15 years in FDI, digital infrastructure, and investment policy, helping governments and institutions drive sustainable, inclusive economic growth.





Cecilia Gonzalo, MBA, Partner at Oberland Capital, has extensive experience in healthcare venture capital and private equity, and is a leader in healthcare innovation as the founding co-chair of the Respiratory Innovation Summit.

About Miami Biotech Collective

Miami Biotech Collective (MBC) is South Florida's largest and most influential community of biotech leaders. We unite biotech executives, investors, academic institutions, and public sector champions to strengthen South Florida's biotech ecosystem and shape its future. Through curated events, strategic initiatives, and thought leadership, MBC fosters engagement, visibility, and influence, building a vibrant environment where companies, careers, and innovation thrive. Together, alongside local and statewide partners, we are positioning South Florida as a leading hub for biotechnology.

Learn more at www.miamibiotechcollective.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

