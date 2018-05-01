Miami Dade College and Cyberbit Announce New Cyber Range Training Facility to Expand Cyber Education

"The MDC Cyber Range will be the most advanced cybersecurity training and education center in Florida. It will produce highly qualified graduates, who will fill critically needed cybersecurity positions, and will create more employment opportunities for MDC students, said Antonio Delgado, Dean of Engineering, Technology and Design, at Miami Dade College. "The MDC Range will help organizations around South Florida ramp up their workforce skills and improve cyber resilience, by providing high-fidelity, hands-on training, powered by market leading Cyberbit technology."

Training by simulation is proven to dramatically increase the skills of cybersecurity workforces and prepare them to meet the increasing complexity and volume of real-life cyber threats. With recent studies noting that a cyber-attack occurring around the globe every 39 seconds, MDC partnered with Cyberbit to help cybersecurity practitioners obtain the highest level of skills needed for careers in cybersecurity.

The MDC Cyber Range will support MDC's important initiative to grow cybersecurity competency in Florida and help fill thousands of open cybersecurity positions in the region and nationwide. The college will expand cyber education available to students and prepare them for careers in one of the country's fastest growing technical professions. In addition, the facility will offer hands-on training, certification and assessment for commercial and public-sector organizations in Florida.

"We are proud to partner with MDC to bring the Cyberbit Range to Florida," said Adi Dar, CEO at Cyberbit. "The global demand for higher quality, hands-on training and certification for cybersecurity professionals is skyrocketing, driven by the cyber skill shortage and the increasingly challenging cybersecurity landscape. With its innovative, mission-oriented approach, MDC is on track to becoming Florida's cybersecurity hub."

Cyberbit Range is the most widely deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform for higher education, service providers, governments and enterprises. The platform has already been selected by 15 cyber training facilities in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia, with new training centers continuously launched. In addition to simulating large-scale virtual networks and attacks based on real-world incidents, the platform can also pinpoint system vulnerabilities and help users develop countermeasures and improved protocols for dealing with cyber-attacks on critical network systems. As a result, cybersecurity practitioners benefit from receiving real-time training for threat detection and the response process, enabling them to dramatically improve the performance of all security and SOC teams.

The MDC Cyber Range is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018.

To learn more about Cyberbit's Cyber Range platform, please visit: https://www.cyberbit.com/solutions/cyber-range/ or email sales@cyberbit.com. Watch this recent webinar to learn about building a cyber education program for the future: https://www.cyberbit.com/resource/webinar-building-cyber-education-program-future/

About Miami Dade College



Miami Dade College is the nation's largest, campus-based institution of higher education with an undergraduate enrollment of more than 165,000 students. It is also the nation's top producer of Associate in Arts and Science degrees and awards more degrees to minorities than any other college or university in the country. The college's eight campuses offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including several baccalaureate degrees in biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of top national awards. As Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It houses the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, the Idea Center, the School of Advance Studies, the New World School of the Arts, to name a few. MDC has been named among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" by The Chronicle of Higher Education. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $6 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is also renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the MDC Live! Performing Arts Series, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, a sculpture park and a large art gallery system. MDC has admitted more than 2,000,000 students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

About Cyberbit



Cyberbit provides a consolidated detection and response platform that protects an organization's entire attack surface across IT, OT and IoT networks. Cyberbit products have been forged in the toughest environments on the globe and include: endpoint detection and response powered by behavioral analysis, security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR), ICS/SCADA security (OT security), and the world's leading cyber range for simulated cyber training.

Since founded in mid-2015 Cyberbit's products were rapidly adopted by enterprises, governments, academic institutions and MSSPs around the world. Cyberbit is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) and has offices in Israel, the US, Europe, and Asia.

