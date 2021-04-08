Miami Dade College Teams Up with SoftBank to Build New Paths to Prosperity in Data Science

"This partnership is a unique opportunity for our students to acquire skills in one of the fastest growing fields right now," said MDC President Madeline Pumariega . "MDC is committed to training Miami's future technology workforce in this and other in-demand careers. Our programs are carefully developed to meet the local demand for talent and support a robust economy."

As the nation's most diverse higher learning institution serving mostly minority students and the community at large, MDC is committed to providing affordable and accessible programs aligned to the labor market's most in-demand fields, including data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and more. Most recently, MDC's Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics was recognized as one of the top 10 most affordable in the country.

"Our mission is to empower students with a ticket to economic growth," said Antonio Delgado, dean of Engineering, Technology and Design at MDC. "We're rewiring the labor market to not just provide students with the skills that employers need but also ensure that when they graduate, they're already on the path to economic mobility."

This latest collaboration with SoftBank and Correlation One adds to the College's many existing partnerships with industry leaders.

"In today's rapidly changing economy, employers have a critical role to play in streamlining the path between education and the jobs of the future," said Laura Gaviria Halaby, Head of partnerships and strategic initiatives. "That's going to depend on creative partnerships between industry, universities, and learning platforms with the potential to address both skill and equity gaps in fast-growing industries like data science."

Launched in 2020, DS4A/Empowerment aims to train at least 10,000 people from underrepresented communities -- prioritizing those who identify as Black, Latinx, or LGBTQ+ -- over the next three years, providing new pathways to economic opportunity in the world's fastest-growing industries. Regardless of major, all MDC students are eligible to complete the assessment to enter DS4A/Empowerment's pilot cohort of 1,000 Fellows, which will include at least 50 Miami students, with plans to expand the Miami footprint significantly this fall.

Participants will receive 18 weeks of data and analytics training while working on case studies and projects, including projects submitted by SoftBank portfolio companies. The initiative will also connect participants with mentors who will provide professional development and career coaching. At the end of the program, external participants will receive credit toward a bachelor's in data analytics at MDC, reducing their overall tuition, and will be connected with employment opportunities at SoftBank and other leading enterprises across business, financial services, technology, healthcare, consulting, and consumer sectors.

"In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for data & analytics skills across a range of industries -- and, at the same time, deepened the urgency of providing new pathways to opportunity to those from historically underrepresented communities," said Rasheed Sabar and Sham Mustafa, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of Correlation One. "This is about bringing the country's leading employers and colleges to the table so that we can both close looming talent gaps and reduce systemic inequities in the world of work."

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" since the program's inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2,000,000 students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. More than 100,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu .

About Correlation One

Correlation One is a technology company whose mission is to create equal access to the data-driven jobs of tomorrow. We believe that data literacy is the most important skill for the future of work. Our data science competitions, rigorous data skills assessments, and data science education are designed to unlock data fluency for individuals and enterprises around the world.

Correlation One's pioneering Data Science for All programs help to create a more diverse global AI ecosystem. We provide free world-class training and career navigation support to students and professionals who identify as Black, LatinX, female, or LGBTQ+, in partnership with major employers around the world.

Since launching in 2015, we have built an expert community of 250,000+ data scientists and 600+ partnerships with businesses, universities, and data science organizations in the US, UK, Canada, China, and Latin America.

About SoftBank

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group International (TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers; the SoftBank Vision Funds, which are investing up to $100 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones; and the SoftBank Latin America Fund, the largest venture fund in the region. To learn more, please visit https://global.softbank

