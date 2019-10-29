Miami-Dade County Uses Qualtrics to Deliver Award-Winning Experiences for County Residents

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Miami-Dade County, a Qualtrics customer, received first place in an industry-leading award for its initiatives using technology to drive more impactful engagement with residents.

Miami-Dade County, the seventh-largest county in the U.S. with over 2.7 million residents, received first place in the Government Experience Awards - County Government Experience category from the Center for Digital Government. The award honors U.S. government agencies at the federal, county, and city level who offer citizens increasingly sophisticated digital experiences.

Miami-Dade Communications and IT officials partnered to redesign the new miamidade.gov website, which was largely driven by customer insights from Qualtrics CustomerXM ™. Utilizing site intercepts, virtual panels, and ongoing feedback submissions, the County pinpointed larger issues in the customer experience. These insights drove the requirements for future iterations and ongoing development cycles from beta through launch.

In addition, Miami-Dade County identified and closed the experience gaps across its 311 program. The County offers more than 300 services within their 311 program, such as bulky waste, recycling, and animal services, and there was no scalable method for officials to follow-up on the effectiveness of the services provided.

County officials used the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to quickly gather experience data from residents about select services they received, facilitated by the 311 Contact Center. Service quality feedback was then shared with relevant government stakeholders. With multiple listening mechanisms on hand, stakeholders were empowered to close feedback loops with individual residents within hours and as a result, overall perception of the county's services improved. Today, resident satisfaction is at an all-time high.

"The services provided by our County are only successful if we respond to residents personally by understanding their needs and connecting with them in meaningful ways, "said R. Adam Mullins, Strategic Initiatives Manager, Miami-Dade County. "We're excited that our work with Qualtrics has empowered Miami-Dade County officials to improve experiences with our residents at scale. Qualtrics has significantly contributed to our overall digital transformation efforts, and we are just getting started."

"Miami-Dade County is a shining example of how government agencies are innovating with experience management to empower employees to close experience gaps, drive citizen engagement, and improve overall perception of their services and programs," said Webb Stevens, executive vice president of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics CustomerXM enables government officials to implement a system of action that improves processes while managing risks and reducing costs."

