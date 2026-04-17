Miami-Dade Home Sales Rise for Seventh Consecutive Month

MIAMI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade total home sales rose year over year for the seventh consecutive month as South Florida real estate continues to outperform national trends, according to March 2026 statistics released by the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the MIAMI Southeast Florida Multiple Listing Service (SEFMLS).

Total home sales increased 6.6% year-over-year. Single-family home transactions rose 10.6%, while condo sales increased 2.9%. Sales of Miami properties priced at $5 million and above climbed 27% from a year earlier. At the more accessible end of the market, condo sales in the $300,000 to $600,000 price range surged 7.1% year-over-year.

"Miami real estate is defined by sustained growth and global demand," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Alfredo Pujol said. "You see this with the top companies moving here and ultra-wealthy buyers purchasing homes in Miami's 'Billionaire Bunker' and beyond. Sales rose across all price ranges from entry-level condos and homes to properties over $5 million."

South Florida real estate rankings:

#1 Ultra-Luxury Market in the U.S.: South Florida averages one $10M home sale per day. In 2025, South Florida posted the most $20M & up condo sales in its history; the second-most $10M & up total home sales in history; and more.

South Florida averages one $10M home sale per day. In 2025, South Florida posted the most $20M & up condo sales in its history; the second-most $10M & up total home sales in history; and more. #1 Market in the U.S. for Cash Buyers: 82% of Miami $1M & up condo sales were all-cash in 2025. The Miami MSA leads the nation in all-cash sales, which means many buyers are operating on liquidity, not debt.

82% of Miami $1M & up condo sales were all-cash in 2025. The Miami MSA leads the nation in all-cash sales, which means many buyers are operating on liquidity, not debt. #1 in the U.S. for Most Multifamily Construction: Southeast Florida has the most intense multifamily construction activity in the nation as of 2025 Q4, with 36,290 units, adding 9% to the current stock via MIAMI REALTORS® Research.

Southeast Florida has the most intense multifamily construction activity in the nation as of 2025 Q4, with 36,290 units, adding 9% to the current stock via MIAMI REALTORS® Research. #1 in Home Equity: Miami-Dade home equity gains are nearly 2X the national figure. As of 2025 Q4, Miami-Dade County homebuyers who purchased a single-family home 15 years ago have a median equity of $560,790 compared to $300,504 nationally via MIAMI REALTORS® Research.

Miami Total Sales Rise for Seventh Consecutive Month

Total Miami-Dade sales increased 6.6% year-over-year in March 2026, from 2,002 to 2,134.

Miami-Dade single-family $1M and up home sales increased 19.83% year-over-year in March 2026, from 232 to 278. Miami-Dade $1M and up condo sales climbed 9.77% year-over-year in March 2026, from 174 to 191.

Condo sales in the $300,000 to $600,000 price range surged 7.1% year-over-year, from 449 to 481.

The sales total doesn't include South Florida's new construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales because they are largely not reported in the MLS. But MIAMI led the charge to publish two new construction reports.

International buyers purchased 49% of new South Florida construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales over an 18-month period ending in July 2025, according to MIAMI REALTORS® first-ever New Construction Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

Our second New Construction Global Sales Report, published in November 2025, showed an increase in global sales and buyers from 73 countries, according to the MIAMI REALTORS® November 2025 Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

Miami-Dade Single-Family Home Sales Increase for the Seventh Consecutive Month

Miami single-family home sales increased 10.61% year-over-year in March 2026, from 961 to 1,063.

Miami existing condo sales increased 2.88% year-over-year in March 2026, from 1,041 to 1,071. Miami condo sales have risen year-over-year in five of the last seven months.

The lack of Federal Housing Administration loans for many existing Miami condominium buildings is preventing further market strengthening. Of the 2,397 condominium buildings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, only 21 are approved for FHA loans, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Just 0.9% of South Florida condo buildings are approved for FHA loans. Florida is the only state in the U.S. that requires a client to put down 25% for a limited review if the condo building doesn't have enough in reserves. The requirement for every other state is 10%.

Miami-Dade Condominium Sale Prices Have Appreciated 291% Since 2011

Miami condo prices have increased 291% since 2011, from $113,800 to $445,000. Miami condos are a long-time national leader in price appreciation. Prices increased 1.73% year-over-year in March 2026, from $437,450 to $445,000. Condo inventory is declining year-over-year, which will put upward pressure on prices.

Miami condo median prices have stayed even or increased in 164 of the last 178 months, a span that covers 14.8 years.

Miami-Dade County single-family home median sale prices increased 10.61% year-over-year in March 2026, from $670,000 to $674,000. Miami single-family median prices have risen in 170 of the last 172 months (14+ years).

Miami single-family prices have risen 290.3% since 2011, from $172,700 to $674,000.

Miami's surging multifamily market and the Florida Live Local Act should boost affordability in the future. Southeast Florida ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for most multifamily construction, according to MIAMI REALTORS® Research. This is important because it adds more overall housing/apartment supply to a city, creates more affordability and adds to Miami's economic growth.

Florida's Live Local Act, which was passed in 2023 and amended in May 2024, is encouraging developers to build more affordable housing. The Live Local Act gives developers the highest density allowed in a local area if they allocate 40% of its units for affordable housing. The state law defines an affordable unit as being at or below 120% of an area's median income.

Miami remains a bargain in comparison to other global cities. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 58 square meters of prime property in Miami, according to the 2025 Knight Frank Wealth Report. That is almost four times more than Monaco (19 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (34) and London (34) and more than Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

Mortgage Rates Forecasted to Increase Due to Geopolitical Events

Mortgage rates are trending up because of inflation, the Iran war and current geopolitical events. According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.18% in March 2026.

"Amid more challenging macroeconomic conditions, it's fair to expect South Florida's housing market to be more resilient than the national housing market due to sustained wealth migration," MIAMI REALTORS® Chief Economist Gay Cororaton said. "South Florida has a larger presence of high-end cash buyers that make up over half of the market and who are less sensitive to rising mortgage rates."

Total Miami Inventory Declines for Second Consecutive Month; Single-Family in Seller's Market

Total active listings declined for the second consecutive month. These mark the first two decreased in inventory since Sept. 2023. Total active listings at the end of March 2026 decreased 7.9% year-over-year, from 18,333 to 16,888. Decreasing supply means more buyer competition and upward price pressure.

Inventory of single-family homes decreased 7.44% year-over-year in March 2026 from 5,296 active listings last year to 4,902 last month.

Condo inventory declined for the second consecutive month, the first two decreases since July 2023. Condominium inventory decreased 8.06% year-over-year in March 2026, from 13,037 to 11,986 listings during the same period in 2025, but the total is still significantly below pre-pandemic.

Months' supply of inventory for single-family homes is 5.7 months, which indicates a seller's market. Inventory for existing condominiums is 13 months, which indicates a buyer's market. A balanced market between buyers and sellers offers between six- and nine-months supply.

Nationally, total housing inventory is 1.36 million units, according to NAR. That is up 2.3% from March 2025. There is 4.1-month supply of unsold inventory, up from 4 months from one year ago.

Miami Real Estate: $275 Million in Local Economic Impact

Every time a home is sold it impacts the economy: income generated from real estate industries (commissions, fees and moving expenses), expenditures related to home purchase (furniture and remodeling expenses), multiplier of housing related expenditures (income earned as a result of a home sale is re-circulated into the economy) and new construction (additional home sales induce added home production).

The total economic impact of a typical Florida home sale is $129,000, according to NAR. Miami-Dade sold 2,134 homes in March 2026 for a local economic impact of $275 million.

Miami-Dade total dollar volume increased 15.59% year-over-year in March 2026 to $2.5 billion.

Single-family home dollar volume increased 22.64% year-over-year to $1.6 billion. Condo dollar volume increased 5.29% year-over-year to $923 million.

Miami Distressed Sales Remain at Historic Lows, Reflecting Healthy Market

Only 0.4% of all closed residential sales in Miami were distressed last month, including REO (bank-owned properties) and short sales. In 2009, distressed sales comprised 70% of Miami sales.

Short sales and REOs accounted for 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, of total Miami sales in March 2026.

National Sales Decline Year-over-Year

In Florida, closed sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 24,497 in March 2026, up 5.9% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 9,423, up 12%.

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $420,000, up 1.8% year-over-year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Last month's statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $315,000, even vs. last year. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Nationally, total existing home sales decreased 1% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.98 million, according to NAR. Median existing home prices increased to $408,800, up 1.4% from one year ago ($403,100) – the 33rd consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

Miami Real Estate Attracting Near List Price

The median percent of original list price received for single-family homes was 95% in March 2026. The median percent of original list price received for existing condominiums was 93%.

The median number of days between listing and contract dates for Miami single-family home sales was 50 days, up from 39 days last year. The median time to sale for single-family homes was 86 days, up from 76 days last year.

The median number of days between the listing date and contract date for condos was 72 days, up from 58 days. The median number of days to sale for condos was 113 days, up from 100 days.

Miami Cash Sales More than National Figure

Cash sales represented 38.1% of Miami closed sales in March 2026, compared to 38.5% in March 2025. About 27% of U.S. home sales are made in cash, according to the latest NAR statistics.

Cash buyers are not deterred by rising rates. The high percentage of cash buyers reflects Miami's top position as the preeminent American real estate market for foreign buyers, who tend to purchase with all cash as well as some moving from more expensive U.S. markets who can buy more with their profits from real estate sales.

Cash sales accounted for 49.8% of all Miami existing condo sales and 26.3% of single-family transactions.

To access March 2026 Miami-Dade Statistical Reports, visit http://www.SFMarketIntel.com

Note: Statistics in this news release may vary depending on reporting dates. MIAMI reports exact statistics directly from its MLS system.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® in 1920, and is celebrating 106 years of service to REALTOR® members, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of six boards: MIAMI- RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI- COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS®; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS® in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORS® represent 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTOR® association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 301 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS®