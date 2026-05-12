Creating the World's Largest Local Realtor Association

MIAMI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® (RWorld), along with their respective Multiple Listing Services, MIAMI MLS and BeachesMLS, have merged into a single association and MLS. The organization closed the historic merger on Monday, May 11, 2026, setting a record for the largest, fastest, and most seamless merger in the history of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). As a unified association now encompassing approximately 93,000 members, it is the largest local Realtor association in the world.

MIAMI REALTORS® and RWorld Complete Historic Merger on May 11, 2026. From left to right, MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Co-CEO Teresa King Kinney, MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Chairman of the Board Alfredo Pujol, MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Co-CEO Dionna Hall and MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Chair-Elect Jonathan Dolphus.

The organization's proposed new name will be Miami and South Florida REALTORS®, pending approval by NAR. Important information for members is at MiamiandRworld.com

"Welcome to a new era of unlimited possibilities and global business for our members, their clients, our communities, and our market," MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Co-CEO Teresa King Kinney said. "Your real estate association now reflects what we have always known about the Miami and South Florida marketplace. We are one. This is not about county lines. This is about providing the most data, tools and education to South Florida real estate professionals so they can deliver the highest level of professional service to their clients."

As previously announced, Kinney and Dionna Hall, the CEO of RWorld and BeachesMLS, will lead the newly formed association as Co-CEOs until the end of the year. At the end of 2026, Kinney will retire from her 33-year career leading MIAMI. She announced her retirement plans on February 20, 2026. This leadership transition supports continuity and stability, with Hall remaining in the role as CEO of Miami and South Florida REALTORS® & BeachesMLS in 2027 and beyond.

"Data is power and this historic merger means South Florida Realtors will finally have one complete MLS dataset to power their business," Hall said. "Realtors in South Florida have dealt with fragmented data for years. But now there will be no more buying IDX feeds from multiple organizations. Your IDX data feeds will soon include all the listings of both MLSs – MIAMI MLS and BeachesMLS – and that means more business for you and your clients."

The merger fully integrates the largest U.S. local Realtor association, MIAMI, with 56,000 members, and RWorld, the third largest with 37,000 members. Together, the approximately 93,000 membership is larger than 47 state associations, more than double the next largest local association in the U.S. at 43,000 members and about 33 percent larger than the next largest in the world.

No other local real estate association can match the power of its members like MIAMI and RWorld, which sold $69 billion in total real estate volume in 2025.

MIAMI REALTORS® and RWorld: The Ultimate Merger

MIAMI REALTORS® and RWorld are products of multiple successful mergers, and its executives will leverage that experience to once again provide a seamless transition for its members and market.

MIAMI REALTORS® and RWorld have completed five and three mergers, respectively. Each time, the associations masterfully mixed new Realtor products and services with existing ones. Each time, Realtors listed more and sold more. Each time, consumers received better service. Each time, the South Florida market gained more worldwide prestige.

In 2017, RWorld united 30,000 real estate professionals after the Realtors® Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors® merged. In 2010, MIAMI REALTORS® joined 23,500 Realtors after the Realtor Association of Greater Miami and the Beaches (RAMB) and the Realtor Association of Miami-Dade County (RAMDC) merged.

The 2026 merger means members will soon receive:

A complete South Florida MLS dataset;

The third-largest MLS in the nation;

Free IDX feeds including listings of both MLSs – MIAMI MLS and BeachesMLS;

The choice between two powerful platforms: Flexmls and Matrix;

2,800+ educational seminars;

300+ products and services;

300+ signed global partnerships;

Free Supra for all Realtors to make home showings seamless;

11+ data exchanges to expand the reach of listings;

93,000 voices advocating for homeownership and property rights;

And more.

As previously announced: Alfredo Pujol, Chairman of the Board of MIAMI, will serve as the first Chairman of the Board. RWorld President Jonathan Dolphus will be the 2026 Chair-Elect and 2027 Chairman of the Board. Katherine Arteta will be the 2027 Chair-Elect.

Division boards for both organizations will preserve the cultures their members have long valued. Upon merger completion, Evian White De Leon, MIAMI Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Counsel, will be the Miami and South Florida REALTORS® COO and Chief of the MIAMI REALTORS® Division. Kim Hansen, RWorld COO, will be COO of BeachesMLS and Chief of RWorld Division.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® in 1920, and is celebrating 106 years of service to REALTOR® members, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of six boards: MIAMI- RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI- COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS®; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS® in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORS® represent 56,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTOR® association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 301 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com

About Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®

The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® is the third-largest local Realtor® association in the nation, equipping 37,000 real estate professionals to sell real estate along the 130 miles of coastline in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Dedicated to becoming trusted advisors and advocates throughout every stage of the homebuying and selling journey, the association offers educational programs and market resources to empower its members to deliver the highest value of service to the client. Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® is shaping the future of real estate one home, one neighborhood, and one member at a time. For more information, visit rworld.com.

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS®