Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Cruise on Board MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia for their Annual Photo Shoot

This marks the second year that MSC Seaside , MSC Cruises sun-seeking ship sailing year-round from Miami to the Caribbean, hosted the cheerleaders for their annual photo shoot. The ship's iconic "beach condo" architecture and wealth of outdoor space are what the ship has become known for, ideal for vacationers looking to spend their getaways under the sun. A handful of the cheerleaders took their cruise overseas, traveling to Northern Europe on board the stunning MSC Meraviglia , the ship for all seasons, getting a preview of the ship before she arrives to North America for the first time this October.

"MSC Cruises is proud to offer its guests enriching and authentic cruise experiences both on board and ashore, which is why MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia served as the perfect backdrop for this year's photo shoot, which focused on immersive cultural learning," said Ken Muskat EVP and Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises USA. "Our partnership with the Miami Dolphins continues to be a natural fit, since both of our brands value discovery, connecting with people from all over the world, and engaging in educational and cultural experiences."

On both sailings, the cheer squad enjoyed an enriching on board experience, inspired by MSC Cruises' European heritage, as well as being immersed in the local culture of the ships' iconic ports of call. On board, the ladies dined on gourmet, international cuisine including Spanish bites at Hola! Tapas on board MSC Meraviglia, created by two Michelin-starred chef Ramón Freixa; and, a fusion of pan-Asian cuisine on board MSC Seaside's Asian Market Kitchen, from its pioneer, celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi.

While in port, the Cheerleaders experienced the Caribbean destinations of Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Cayman Islands; and Nassau, Bahamas. And, in Northern Europe, the cheerleaders visited Kiel, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; and cities in Norway, including Helleysylt, Molde Fjord, and Flaam. With this year's photo shoot theme, "Dance Unites the World," the images focused on movement and dance, with the backdrop of scenic locations within each city. In addition to the photos, the cheerleaders placed a priority on reaching out to the locals, hosting cross-cultural dance classes and partaking in a traditional lunch reflective of the local culture.

A few highlights of the cheerleaders' in-port experiences include:

Ocho Rios, Jamaica : The cheerleaders hosted a cross-cultural dance class with Too Kool Dance Crew . Then, the team headed to Dunn's River Falls to capture photos of the cheerleaders at the iconic locale. The ladies finished the day with a meal of traditional Jamaican jerk.

Cozumel, Mexico : The team began the day at a local school, Escuela Secundaria General " Carlos Monsivais ," for a dance lesson with the students. Then completed their photo shoot at the Mayan Ruins before enjoying a seafood lunch at a Cozumel staple with beautiful ocean views.

George Town, Cayman Islands : The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders hosted a dance clinic with Dreamchasers, a local dance troupe, at the Harquail Theatre. The team took photos at the Cayman Turtle Centre, a local conservation center, and enjoyed lunch.

Copenhagen, Denmark : The squad hosted a clinic with Global Kidz and visited the iconic sites of Rosenborg Castle and Nyhayn Harbor.

Kiel, Germany : The cheerleaders enjoyed a dance clinic with Ballet-in-Kiel and Kiel Baltic Hurricanes Cheerleaders as well as captured images throughout the week of the signature locale.

Beyond the photo shoot, the Miami Dolphins also held their second annual Dolphins Fan Cruise on board MSC Seaside in March. Dolphin fans sailed the sunny Caribbean while also getting up close and personal with Dolphins alumni including Kim Bokamper, Troy Drayton, Mark Duper, Nat Moore, John Offerdahl and Joe Rose. The legends participated in meet and greets, photo opportunities and autograph sessions with fans, and also shared insider stories from their time on the team.

The Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise is the result of a three-year, one-of-a-kind partnership between MSC Cruises and the world-renowned NFL team. The third themed Fan Cruise will be hosted annually in 2020, where guests can continue taking advantage of exciting activities and opportunities to interact with the Dolphins' alumni.

For a behind the scenes look of the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Annual Photo Shoot, visit here to download photos and video (image credit: Miami Dolphins).

ABOUT MSC MERAVIGLIA

MSC Meraviglia, launched in June 2017, is the first ship in the innovative Meraviglia class of next-generation ships, designed to be able to call in most of the world's international cruise ports. With a name meaning wonder, MSC Meraviglia's design is inspired by the wonders of the world. The ship's Mediterranean-style promenade includes a variety of shops and restaurants — including a partnership with two Michelin-starred Spanish chef Ramón Freixa for HOLA! Tapas — and features the longest LED sky at sea, displaying unique vistas day and night. Activities on board include a winter-themed aqua park; a Himalayan bridge, suspending cruisers high up above the ship; a XD cinema; and several kids clubs. And, in an industry-first, MSC Meraviglia's on board entertainment includes a partnership with world leader in live entertainment Cirque du Soleil, creating two unique Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows VIAGGIO and SONOR exclusively for MSC Meraviglia. In addition, for those looking for some additional relaxation, the MSC Aurea Spa on board features a thermal area with 13 different areas for a holistic sensory experience.

ABOUT MSC SEASIDE

MSC Seaside is MSC Cruises' revolutionary cruise ship launched in December 2017, sailing from Miami to the Caribbean. Known as "The Ship that Follows the Sun," MSC Seaside's unique innovative beach condo design brings guests closer to the sea and helps them enjoy the outdoors like never before. Guests can stroll along the widest waterfront boardwalk at sea, dare to cross the three glass-floor catwalks, dine on internationally-inspired cuisine, including a partnership with pan-Asian pioneer Roy Yamaguchi to create Asian Market Kitchen. The ship's MSC Aurea Spa is the largest Balinese spa at sea, with a unique thermal area complete with multiple saunas, a Hammam room, a snow room and more for ultimate relaxation. Thrilling activities on board, ensuring that cruisers of all ages are always entertained, include a multi-story Aqua Park; two of the longest zip lines at sea; full-size bowling lanes; an F1 simulator and XD cinema; and Broadway-style performances each night of the cruise.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's largest privately-owned cruise company and the number one cruise line in Europe, South America, South Africa and the Gulf. A game-changer in the world of cruises, the Company has achieved 800% growth in its first ten years, building a global reputation in the industry and one of the youngest cruise fleets at sea. MSC Cruises is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

The MSC Cruises fleet currently comprises 16 ultra-modern, highly innovative and elegantly designed ships, offering an unparalleled holiday experience with always delicious and authentic food, award-winning entertainment, plenty of relaxation, comfortable accommodation, as well as impeccable service and expertise.

Under its ambitious industry-unprecedented €13.6 billion (≈15.6 billion USD) investment plan, the fleet is set to expand to 29 cruise ships by 2027. To date, MSC Cruises has designed six new large ship classes, all prototypes that push the boundaries of marine architecture and design, and an ultra-luxury class with ground-breaking options for guest comfort.

MSC Cruises feels a deep responsibility towards the physical and human environments in which it operates. The Company operates with the greatest respect for the world's oceans and is on an ongoing journey to further develop innovative ways of lowering the environmental impact of its cruise passages.

MSC Cruises' vacation experiences are sold across the globe through a distribution network in 70 countries. The Company employs over 23,500 people worldwide, both ashore and on board its ships. MSC Cruises is part of MSC Group which is comprised of leading transport and logistics companies.

More information at http://www.mscpressarea.com/en_US.

About The Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest continuous major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The Dolphins were founded by Joe Robbie in 1965 and began play in the American Football League as an expansion team in 1966 and joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and train at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida. For more information, visit dolphins.com.

