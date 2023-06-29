Miami Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Paul Afrooz Named NewBeauty Top Doctor

News provided by

NewBeauty

29 Jun, 2023, 11:03 ET

Meet the esteemed facial surgeon modernizing aesthetics with precision and artistry.

MIAMI , June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is excited to announce that Miami facial plastic surgeon Paul Afrooz, MD has been selected as a NewBeauty Top Doctor. Dr. Afrooz was chosen based on the program's strict guidelines, which only include the most trusted and highly regarded aesthetic experts in the industry.

To be considered for the NewBeauty Top Doctor program, aesthetic experts must have extensive training and experience, be highly recommended by peers, have a track record of exceptional results, and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in the field. Dr. Afrooz's selection as a NewBeauty Top Doctor highlights his outstanding work in facial rejuvenation and his commitment to providing his patients with the most innovative and effective treatments, including his Signature 4D Facelift.

Dr. Afrooz has been invited to lecture globally on topics that include facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty. His extensive training and experience have not only made him a highly sought-after surgeon, but also led him to co-author several textbooks and over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles about facial plastic surgery, rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. He was also recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the country's very best plastic surgeons. His new state-of-the-art office and surgical facility will open in Coral Gables, Florida in fall 2023.

NewBeauty is the beauty authority, providing readers with access to the latest information in aesthetics and anti-aging. Dr. Afrooz's partnership with NewBeauty allows him to reach a broader audience of aesthetically-savvy patients and offer expert advice on facial plastic surgery. His approach to aesthetic surgery perfectly aligns with NewBeauty's mission to provide readers with comprehensive aesthetic solutions that enhance natural beauty.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:
As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.
Contact Information:
[email protected] 

SOURCE NewBeauty

Also from this source

Pittsburgh Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Antimarino Offers Cutting Edge Treatments to Meet Diverse Patient Needs

NewBeauty Celebrates Rockville, MD Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Joe Kravitz's 8th Year as a Top Doctor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.