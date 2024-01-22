Miami Fashion Week® Unveils Dynamic Lineup for January 2024

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) announced today its highly anticipated return and programming lineup. Taking place from January 24th – 27th, this year marks an exciting evolution for MIAFW, taking on new event dates and expanding into the streetwear space as it welcomes Karl Kani, the legendary "Godfather of Urbanwear," as the official featured designer.

Miami Fashion Week

For 26 years, MIAFW has served as a vibrant platform that transcends boundaries to celebrate fashion as art, culture, and lifestyle. Taking place in the diverse city of Miami, the event serves as a cultural bridge that unites style enthusiasts from around the world. Returning to iconic venues like the Gary Nader Art Museum and its Botero exhibit, this year's event will fully immerse attendees into the world of MIAFW.

"We are thrilled to bring back Miami Fashion Week with an expanded lineup that showcases creative forces from across the globe," said Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "This year's event will not only showcase exceptional brands but will also offer a platform for insightful discussions, innovative ideas with new technologies, and the convergence of diverse perspectives."

Expanding upon its robust lineup, MIAFW 2024 will pay homage to Karl Kani with a dedicated runway show highlighting his signature designs. Drawing inspiration from Hip Hop and street culture, Karl Kani saw a gap in the market and began creating apparel at the age of 16. Today, Karl Kani is a global phenomenon, having introduced the concept of baggy jeans and the first urban design company with an all-Black sales force. This historic collaboration marks the first time that the Karl Kani brand will headline MIAFW, and the first time the event has ever featured a streetwear designer.

"I am thrilled to be part of Miami Fashion Week 2024 and to showcase my brand in Miami for the very first time," said Karl Kani. "It is an incredible opportunity to share the evolution of Karl Kani with the world and to celebrate the culture and creativity that Miami embodies. I am grateful for this unique collaboration and can't wait to present something truly special."

The MIAFW 2024 lineup features an impressive list of influential designers including Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Yas Gonzalez, Ángel Sánchez, Giannina Azar, Rene by RR, and Lisu Vega. This eclectic gathering of design visionaries promises attendees an unforgettable experience with exclusive events that will captivate, inspire, and redefine the boundaries of fashion.

"As the President of CFDA, I commend Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco's visionary leadership at Miami Fashion Week, where the legendary Karl Kani, the 'Godfather of Urbanwear,' is celebrated," said CaSandra Diggs, President of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. "The fusion of Karl Kani's iconic urbanwear designs with sustainability creates an event that transcends fashion. It's a platform for sparking thought-provoking discussions, nurturing innovative ideas, and converging diverse fashion perspectives while embracing eco-conscious practices."

MIAFW will also host a Summit led by changemakers who are paving the way for sustainable style. The agenda includes thought-provoking discussions aimed at fostering that will discuss a more eco-friendly approaches to design. MIAFW is proud to reinforce its commitment to community building and recognizes the Miami neighborhood as an integral part of its success. With support from the Miami-Dade County government, MIAFW 2024 aims to contribute to the enrichment of the local creative landscape.

"I am thrilled to welcome back Miami Fashion Week, a celebration that not only showcases great fashions, but also brings a positive ripple effect to our community," said Daniella Levine-Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County. "Fashion Week is not just about fashion, it's about empowering our local talent, fostering economic growth, and creating unforgettable moments that resonate far beyond the runway."

"Miami Fashion Week needs to become a cornerstone of our cultural calendar, and we are excited to welcome industry leaders from around the world," said Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver Gilbert. "This dynamic event perfectly embodies our county's spirit, and we look forward to another spectacular showcase of art, culture, and fashion that will reinforce Miami-Dade County's position as a global hub for creativity."

