MIAMI FASHION WEEK JANUARY 2024: A WEEK OF ELEVATED FASHION AND INSPIRATION

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) is thrilled to announce the successful execution of its highly-anticipated event with exclusive runway shows and groundbreaking activations that reshaped the fashion landscape. After taking over the city of Miami from January 23 – 27, 2024, MIAFW combined the worlds of fashion, art, and culture to continue its tradition of transforming the city into a global fashion hub and uniting industry leaders from around the world.

The week commenced with an exclusive dinner at ConSentido Brickell to welcome the participating designers. Guests included Chairman of Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, Designers Karl Kani, Lisu Vega, Rene Ruiz (Rene by RR), Angel Sanchez and Yas González; influencers like Camila and Tatiana Guiribitey, philanthropists Marile and Jorge Luis Lopez, among distinguished guests. On day two, MIAFW held a press conference at the Gary Nader Art Centre where Oliver Gilbert (Miami-Dade County Chairman Commissioner), Gary Nader (Art Collector), CaSandra Diggs (CFDA President), Karl Kani (Fashion Designer), Oscar Lopez (chair of Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College) and Lourdes Fernández-Velasco (MIAFW Executive Managing Director) officially welcomed the local Miami community. A dynamic panel discussion unfolded later in the day at Kiki on the River, where moderator CaSandra Diggs, Karl Kani, filmmaker Jessy Terrero, and songwriter Ashley Joi explored the influence of style and culture during the Kick-Off Lunch.

Kicking off the MIAFW 2024 runway shows, the legendary "Godfather of Streetwear" Karl Kani presented MIAFW's first-ever streetwear showcase at the Elser Hotel in Downtown Miami. The star-studded affair saw luminaries such as actress Pretty Vee, MMA world champion David Evans, influencer Sebas Villalobos and former NBA star Larry Sanders Jr. gracing the runway in oversized silhouettes, vibrant colorways, and bold designs. This showcase set an electrifying tone for MIAFW's unparalleled celebration of style and innovation.

The Gary Nader Art Centre, the iconic art gallery recognized for holding the world's largest Botero collection, became the stage for captivating runway shows throughout the week. Featuring the iconic designers including Yas González, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Rene by RR, Lisu Vega, Angel Sanchez, and Giannina Azar, each show presented at this year's event included unforgettable designs that pushed the boundaries of fashion and style.

"I am overjoyed by the tremendous success of Miami Fashion Week 2024," said Lourdes Fernández-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "The event exceeded all expectations, showcasing the best of fashion, creativity, and cultural diversity. Hosting a successful week of runway shows, events, and discussions has been immensely gratifying, and I want to extend my gratitude to our team and partners who contributed to making this edition of MIAFW truly exceptional."

MIAFW's commitment to sustainability was spotlighted during the Sustainable Summit at Miami Dade College, which discussed the intersection of fashion and eco-consciousness. Moderated by Gabriella Smith, the Summit included the panel, "The Art of Sustainable Fashion: Blending Creativity with Eco-Consciousness," with Lisu Vega, Rodner Figueroa, Emily (Milly) Milton, and Moe Hachem, and the panel, "From Waste to Wardrobe: The Role of Recycling in Fashion's Future," with Michelle Salas, Danielle Garno, Matt Levine, and Jacqueline Aramboles.

"As the CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, I congratulate Miami Fashion Week for its impressive impact on fashion," said Steven Kolb, CEO, Council of Fashion Designers of America. "Miami's vibrant style is a significant influence on fashion and culture, and there is no better representation of that than Miami Fashion Week."

