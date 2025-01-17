Miami HEAT Roll with Hard Rock Bet as Official Sportsbook

MIAMI and HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Bet is now a proud partner and official sportsbook of the Miami HEAT, it was announced today. As Florida's only legal sportsbook, Hard Rock Bet will elevate game days with exclusive promotions and offers for HEAT fans at the Kaseya Center and throughout Florida.

Rendering of a soon to be installed courtside platform for Hard Rock Bet players and other VIPs to enjoy the game in style.

"Hard Rock Bet is the preeminent sportsbook on the market," said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Miami HEAT. "This is a perfect union of two well established Florida brands coming together to deliver fans a new level of fun and excitement through some truly innovative experiences."

The multi-faceted partnership includes a variety of co-marketing elements with marquee signage, digital campaigns, in-game entertainment, and the launch of the Hard Rock Bet Heat Club – a free, opt-in club for fans to receive special promotions and engage with their favorite team. In addition, Hard Rock Bet players will enjoy 'money can't buy' experiences at Kaseya Center and exclusive VIP access to HEAT off-site events. Some of the best seats in the house will also feature Hard Rock Bet branding with a soon to be installed courtside platform for Hard Rock Bet players and other VIPs to enjoy the game in style.

"We're excited to Roll with the HEAT to engage basketball fans in South Beach and beyond, and create unforgettable moments for our players," said Nick Menas, Hard Rock Bet's Managing Director of Corporate Strategy. "From exclusive experiences to unparalleled access, we're bringing our players closer to the action and elevating the way fans connect with the HEAT."

The partnership will tip off with activations at tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets.

About Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet is the Seminole Tribe of Florida's sports betting platform. Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hard Rock Bet is Florida's only legal sportsbook. With 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.8 stars in the Google Play Store, Hard Rock Bet is among the highest rated real money gaming apps in the market. Hard Rock Bet is available for download via iOS and Android, and can also be played on desktop via HardRock.bet.

Join us by visiting HardRock.bet and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action.

About The HEAT Group:

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association's Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat Kaseya Center. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. Kaseya Center, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts more than 150 events per year. Kaseya Center has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the ninth consecutive year—and the 12th time during the past 13 years—according to 2023 year-end rankings of the world's top arenas conducted by both Pollstar and Billboard. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and Kaseyacenter.com.

Offered by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in FL. Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC, in all other states. Must be 21 and physically present in AZ, FL, IL, IN, NJ, OH, TN or VA to play. Terms and conditions apply. Concerned about gambling? In FL, call 1-888-ADMIT-IT. In AZ, call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342. In IN, if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (IL, NJ, OH, TN, VA)

