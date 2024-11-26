Miami International Holdings Congratulates Markets Media Women in Finance Award Recipients Barbara Comly and Kelli Annequin

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced that Barbara Comly, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and Kelli Annequin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, were recognized at Markets Media Group's 10th-annual U.S. Women in Finance (WIF) Awards.

Ms. Comly received the Excellence in Regulation award, an acknowledgement of her deep expertise in exchange regulation and corporate finance, which have proved invaluable as MIH has expanded the number of exchanges it operates through both regulatory approvals and multiple acquisitions.

"I am honored to be selected by Markets Media for the Excellence in Regulation award, providing me an opportunity to represent women pursuing their passions and making an impact in the financial industry," said Ms. Comly. "MIH has a strong history of providing growth opportunities for all employees and I am fortunate to represent a company with core values focused on advancement for everyone."

Ms. Annequin won the Excellence in Marketing and Communications award for directing the expansion of marketing and advertising activities for MIAX®. Since joining MIH, she has led a number of campaigns including programs focusing on the launch of MIAX Sapphire™, MIH's newest options exchange, and the renaming and rebranding of Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX) to MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures™).

"I want to thank Markets Media for highlighting the achievements of women in our industry," said Ms. Annequin. "It's an honor to be recognized among such an esteemed group of professionals. MIH is a leader in providing opportunities for its employees and I am grateful to be part of a management team that embraces these values which contribute to our dynamic and inclusive culture."

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate this achievement with Barbara and Kelli as they pave the way for future generations of women in our industry," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "Barbara has been with MIH since its inception and her legal and regulatory expertise has been critical to the success of all our exchanges, as well as the growth of the company. We are also fortunate to have Kelli on our team, as her strategic insights and marketing acumen are significantly raising the profile of MIAX in our industry."

Since 2015, Markets Media Group's WIF Awards recognize and celebrate the most talented and accomplished women in multiple categories across finance. WIF nominees are put forth by readers of Markets Media and Traders Magazine, and winners are determined by the editorial staffs of the two U.S. editorial platforms, in conjunction with the WIF Advisory Board.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire™), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures™), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

[email protected]

