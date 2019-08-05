Miami International Holdings Reports July 2019 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported the July 2019 trading activity for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL™ and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 33.5 million equity option contracts in July for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,523,442 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 9.37%.



Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

Jul-19 Jul-18 % Chg. Jun-19 % Chg. Jul-19 Jul-18 % Chg.

Trading Days

22 21

20

146 146



U.S. Equity Options

Industry

357,634,292 333,216,875 7.3% 340,857,459 4.9% 2,506,434,279 2,612,913,055 -4.1%

MIAX Exchange Group

33,515,718 32,584,587 2.9% 32,754,753 2.3% 246,341,690 233,374,783 5.6%

MIAX

12,915,781 15,070,924 -14.3% 12,704,769 1.7% 100,255,581 117,943,007 -15.0%

MIAX PEARL

18,163,873 17,513,663 3.7% 17,626,201 3.1% 133,568,756 115,431,776 15.7%

MIAX Emerald

2,436,064 - - 2,423,783 0.5% 12,517,353 - -

Equity Options ADV

Jul-19 Jul-18 % Chg. Jun-19 % Chg. Jul-19 Jul-18 % Chg.

U.S. Equity Options Industry

16,256,104 15,867,470 2.4% 17,042,873 -4.6% 17,167,358 17,896,665 -4.1%

MIAX Exchange Group

1,523,442 1,551,647 -1.8% 1,637,738 -7.0% 1,687,272 1,598,457 5.6%

MIAX

587,081 717,663 -18.2% 635,238 -7.6% 686,682 807,829 -15.0%

MIAX PEARL

825,631 833,984 -1.0% 881,310 -6.3% 914,854 790,629 15.7%

MIAX Emerald

110,730 - - 121,189 -8.6% 85,735 - -



















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market

Share

Jul-19 Jul-18 % Chg. Jun-19 % Chg. Jul-19 Jul-18 % Chg.

MIAX Exchange Group

9.37% 9.78% -4.2% 9.61% -2.5% 9.83% 8.93% 10.0%

MIAX

3.61% 4.52% -20.2% 3.73% -3.1% 4.00% 4.51% -11.4%

MIAX PEARL

5.08% 5.26% -3.4% 5.17% -1.8% 5.33% 4.42% 20.6%

MIAX Emerald

0.68% - - 0.71% -4.2% 0.50% - -

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL™) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with a Miami Operations Center and additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

