Miami International Holdings Reports Results for Third Quarter 2025

News provided by

MIAX

Nov 05, 2025, 16:10 ET

  • Net revenue grew 57% year-over-year to $109.5 million
  • GAAP net loss of $102.1 million, impacted by one-time loss on extinguishment of debt and IPO-related expenses
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $(1.46)
  • Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year to $48.0 million
  • Adjusted earnings increased nearly five times year-over-year to $39.9 million
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.42

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"MIH produced strong results in the third quarter while also executing on a successful initial public offering, driven by our team's focus on providing customers with best-in-class technology, reliability and risk protections across our markets," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "Elevated volatility supported record volumes, contributing to strong performance in our options business. Notably, we achieved record average daily volume of 9.6 million contracts across our options exchanges for the third quarter, increasing 56% over the same period in the prior year."

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to leveraging our ongoing investments in technology, relationships and industry expertise as we seek to further expand market share in our options business and grow our equities, futures, and international segments. With a strong foundation to build on, we are well-positioned to execute on our growth strategy and create long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

All figures are compared to the third quarter of 2024 unless otherwise stated.

  • Net revenue, defined as revenues less cost of revenues, grew 57% to $109.5 million, compared to $69.6 million in the prior-year period primarily driven by strong options business performance, including increased industry volumes and the launch of the MIAX Sapphire® electronic options exchange in August 2024.
  • Total operating expenses were $109.8 million, compared to $70.7 million in the prior-year period primarily due to initial public offering (IPO) related expenses and planned increases in headcount to support our growth initiatives.
  • Operating loss of $0.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million in the prior-year period.
  • GAAP net loss of $102.1 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.2 million in the prior-year period primarily due to one-time loss on extinguishment of debt and IPO-related expenses.
  • Adjusted earnings increased nearly five times to $39.9 million, compared to adjusted earnings of $8.3 million in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $48.0 million, compared to $18.7 million in the prior-year period driven primarily by strong growth in net revenues.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 44% from 27% in the prior-year period.

Business Updates

  • Launched the MIAX Sapphire options trading floor in Miami in September 2025.
  • MIAX® options exchanges reached a market share record of 17.2% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Announced support for the trading of financial futures on the MIAX Futures™ Onyx trading platform in the first quarter of 2026.
  • MIAX Futures to list futures on the Bloomberg 500 Index in collaboration with Bloomberg during the first quarter of 2026, with futures on the Bloomberg 100 Index to follow.

Summary of Selected Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Results

($000, except per share amounts and percentages)

 


Consolidated Third Quarter Results

3Q25

September 30, 2025

3Q24

September 30, 2024

Change

Total revenues less cost of revenues

$                 109,483

$                   69,558

57 %

Operating loss

$                       (305)

$                    (1,159)

NA

Net loss attributable to MIH stockholders

$                (102,080)

$                    (3,204)

NA

Diluted EPS

$                      (1.46)

$                      (0.05)

NA

Adjusted earnings*

$                   39,947

$                     8,273

383 %

Adjusted diluted EPS*

$                       0.42

$                       0.11

282 %

EBITDA

$                  (93,941)

$                     5,768

NA

Adjusted EBITDA*

$                   48,019

$                   18,690

157 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin %*

44 %

27 %

63 %


* Reconciliation of non-GAAP results is included in the tables below. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Segment Results

($000) 

 


Total Revenues Less Cost of Revenues
(Net Revenue) by Business Segment

3Q25

September 30, 2025

3Q24

September 30, 2024

Change

Options

$                    94,499

$                    60,925

55 %

Equities

4,352

2,234

95 %

Futures

4,786

5,288

(9) %

International

5,533

806

586 %

Corporate/Other

313

305

3 %

Total

$                   109,483

$                    69,558

57 %

Options

  • Net revenue grew 55% to $94.5 million, compared to $60.9 million in the prior-year period. The growth was primarily driven by higher net transaction fees that benefitted from increased industry volume, higher market share, and higher revenue per contract (RPC). Higher non-transaction fees were primarily driven by the launch of the MIAX Sapphire electronic options exchange in August 2024 which also contributed to increased revenues.
  • Operating income increased 56% to $51.4 million, compared to $32.9 million in the prior-year period. The growth was primarily due to higher net revenues, partially offset by higher expenses driven by share-based compensation costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 70% to $69.1 million, compared to $40.7 million in the prior-year period.

Equities

  • Net revenue nearly doubled to $4.4 million, compared to $2.2 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to higher net transaction fees from improved but still negative pricing as liquidity payments exceeded transaction revenues.
  • Operating loss of $4.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $5.0 million in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.9) million, compared to $(2.5) million in the prior-year period.

Futures

  • Net revenue was $4.8 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was due to participant migrations to the MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform and lower commodity market volatility, partially offset by the elimination of expenses related to CME Globex.
  • Operating loss was $18.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $12.8 million in the prior-year period. The change was primarily due to lower revenue and higher operating expenses driven by share-based compensation costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(9.6) million, compared to $(8.0) million in the prior-year period.

International  

  • Net revenue was $5.5 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (TISE) in June 2025.
  • Operating income was $0.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.6 million in the prior-year period. The change was primarily due to the impact of the TISE acquisition.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million, compared to $(1.7) million in the prior-year period.

Capital and Liquidity

  • On August 13, 2025, MIH raised $396.8 million in gross proceeds from its IPO of 17,250,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.
  • On August 18, 2025, MIH repaid its outstanding senior secured loan agreement maturing in 2029. The amount repaid by MIH included $178.4 million of outstanding indebtedness, accrued and unpaid interest, the related premium, and fees.
  • As of September 30, 2025, MIH had cash and cash equivalents of $401.5 million and total debt of $6.5 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

MIAX will host a webcast and conference call to review its third quarter financial results today, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can access the call at 866-652-5200 using conference ID "10203428" (international dial-in 412-317-6060). The webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of MIAX's website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/. A webcast recording and corresponding presentation will be archived under Events & Presentations at the above link following the event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, loss on extinguishment of debt, one time IPO payments, settlement fee, impairment charges, warrant modifications, and unrealized gain/loss on derivative assets, net of the income tax effects of these adjustments. A reconciliation of net income attributable to MIH to adjusted earnings, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to MIH adjusted for interest expense and amortization of debt discount costs, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, investment gain/loss, litigation costs, change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt, change in fair value of puttable common stock, loss on extinguishment of debt, one time IPO payments, settlement fee, impairment charges, gain/loss on intangible asset, warrant modifications, and unrealized gain/loss on derivative assets. A reconciliation of net income attributable to MIH to adjusted EBITDA, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted revenues less cost of revenues.

Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for adjusted diluted earnings per share (which includes the impact of anti-dilutive securities on a GAAP basis).

For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results, see the tables below.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX® operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, MIAXdx™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Contact:

Investors 
 [email protected] 

Media 
 [email protected] 

 

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

($000, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:








Transaction and clearing fees

$              292,814


$              240,623


$              868,257


$              712,209

Access fees

27,096


22,490


77,285


66,787

Market data fees

10,730


9,143


30,625


24,808

Other revenue

9,138


4,400


18,472


12,372

Total revenues

339,778


276,656


994,639


816,176

Cost of revenues:








Liquidity payments

217,286


167,797


606,983


525,399

Brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees

11,612


17,731


42,547


51,134

Section 31 fees


20,241


35,225


40,108

Equity rights program




1,975

Other cost of revenues

1,397


1,329


3,855


3,621

Total cost of revenues

230,295


207,098


688,610


622,237

Revenues less cost of revenues

109,483


69,558


306,029


193,939

Operating expenses:








Compensation and benefits

68,753


37,850


146,734


107,227

Information technology and communication costs

9,290


7,250


25,689


21,442

Depreciation and amortization

8,229


6,045


21,337


17,107

Occupancy costs

3,568


2,335


9,018


7,032

Professional fees and outside services

10,807


12,658


30,159


34,663

Marketing and business development

759


663


2,077


2,198

Acquisition-related costs



2,901


General, administrative, and other

8,382


3,916


18,835


14,253

Total operating expenses

109,788


70,717


256,750


203,922

Operating income (loss)

(305)


(1,159)


49,279


(9,983)

Non-operating (expense) income:








Change in fair value of puttable common stock

(338)


(6,791)


(2,229)


(8,149)

Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt

(255)


(1,635)


(1,172)


(1,635)

Interest income

2,658


840


5,371


1,976

Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs

(3,378)


(2,208)


(12,710)


(9,532)

Gain (loss) on sale of intangible asset



(2,054)


52,604

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative assets

7,979


10,010


(39,039)


76,684

Loss on debt extinguishment

(107,656)



(107,656)


Other, net

(1,595)


(703)


10,765


(149)

Income (loss) before income tax provision

(102,890)


(1,646)


(99,445)


101,816

Income tax (expense) benefit

810


(1,559)


(528)


(2,721)

Net income (loss)

(102,080)


(3,205)


(99,973)


99,095

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest


(1)



(137)

Net income (loss) attributable to Miami International Holdings,
     Inc

$            (102,080)


$                (3,204)


$              (99,973)


$                99,232









Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding








Basic

70,128,197


63,246,820


66,168,315


60,477,992

Diluted

70,128,197


63,246,820


66,168,315


75,212,560

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock








Basic

$                  (1.46)


$                  (0.05)


$                  (1.51)


$                    1.64

Diluted

$                  (1.46)


$                  (0.05)


$                  (1.51)


$                    1.35

 

Miami International Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

($000, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$            401,482


$            150,341

Cash and securities segregated under federal and other regulations

29,509


30,809

Accounts receivable, net

99,864


92,415

Restricted cash

6,005


6,270

Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds

86,204


87,744

Participant margin deposits

1,151


1,234

Receivables from broker-dealers, futures commission merchants, and clearing organizations

123,302


147,164

Current portion of derivative assets

14,052


33,536

Other current assets

30,452


23,303

Total current assets

792,021


572,816





Investments

14,180


31,022

Fixed assets, net

47,861


44,478

Internally developed software, net

35,987


32,262

Goodwill

64,739


46,818

Other intangible assets, net

189,125


114,224

Derivative assets, net of current portion

12,955


50,304

Other assets, net

68,402


81,727

Total assets

$         1,225,270


$            973,651

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and other liabilities

$             81,803


$            120,361

Accrued compensation payable

31,910


33,523

Current portion of long-term debt

4,957


4,767

Deferred transaction revenues

9,166


2,710

Clearing house performance bonds and guarantee funds

85,704


87,244

Participant margin deposits

1,151


1,234

Payables to customers

133,853


152,637

Payables to clearing organizations

745


2,746

Total current liabilities

349,289


405,222

Long-term debt

1,506


32,268

Deferred income taxes

21,999


10,766

Puttable common stock, net of current portion


78,424

Puttable warrants issued with debt


64,188

Other non-current liabilities

20,567


15,166

Total liabilities

393,361


606,034

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:




Convertible preferred stock - par value $0.001 (25,000,000 authorized, and 0 issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 781,859 issued and outstanding at December 31,
2024)


1

Common stock - voting and nonvoting, par value $0.001 (600,000,000 authorized (400,000,000
voting, 200,000,000 nonvoting); 81,767,756 issued and 81,413,957 outstanding common stock
at September 30, 2025 (81,413,957 voting, 0 nonvoting) and 63,219,480 issued and 63,181,011
outstanding non-puttable common stock at December 31, 2024 (59,683,661 voting, 3,497,350
nonvoting))

82


63

Common stock in treasury, at cost, 353,799 shares at September 30, 2025 and 38,469 shares
at December 31, 2024

(8,232)


(775)

Additional paid-in capital

1,502,973


930,638

Accumulated deficit

(662,283)


(562,310)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(631)


Total stockholders' equity

831,909


367,617

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         1,225,270


$            973,651

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA


The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by segment ($000):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Options


Equities


Futures


International


Corporate /
Other


Total

Net income (loss) allocated to common
     shareholders

$         51,846


$         (4,858)


$       (18,426)


$           8,477


$     (139,119)


$     (102,080)

Interest expense and amortization of
     debt issuance costs



36



3,342


3,378

Interest income

(482)



(207)


(111)


(1,858)


(2,658)

Income tax expense (benefit)




396


(1,206)


(810)

Depreciation and amortization

3,826


1,570


1,692


435


706


8,229

EBITDA

55,190


(3,288)


(16,905)


9,197


(138,135)


(93,941)

Share-based compensation(1)

13,322


2,399


7,103


511


5,763


29,098

Investment loss(2)



239




239

Litigation costs(3)

608





203


811

Impairment charges(4)





1,978


1,978

Change in fair value of puttable warrants
     issued with debt(5)





255


255

Change in fair value of puttable common
     stock(6)





338


338

Unrealized gain on derivative assets(7)




(7,979)



(7,979)

One time IPO payments(8)





8,048


8,048

Warrant modifications(9)





1,516


1,516

Loss on extinguishment of debt(10)





107,656


107,656

Adjusted EBITDA

$         69,120


$            (889)


$         (9,563)


$           1,729


$       (12,378)


$         48,019



(1)

Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $3.7 million, restricted stock awards of $25.1 million, and warrants of $0.3 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2025 expense of $29.1 million is made up of $27.8 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $0.9 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, and $0.4 million to directors within general, administrative, and other.

(2)

Investment loss of $0.2 million represents an unrealized loss on available for sale marketable securities.

(3)

Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter.

(4)

Impairment charges of $2.0 million related to owned land and building impairments.

(5)

The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 senior secured term loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025.

(6)

The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with MIAX's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires MIAX to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025.

(7)

Represents the unrealized gain on 250 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network.

(8)

One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors.

(9)

Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants.

(10)

Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 senior secured term loan.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


Options


Equities


Futures


International


Corporate /
Other


Total

Net income (loss) allocated to common
     shareholders

$         33,192


$         (4,999)


$       (11,448)


$           7,364


$       (27,313)


$         (3,204)

Interest expense and amortization of
     debt issuance costs



91



2,117


2,208

Interest income

(265)



(224)



(351)


(840)

Income tax expense





1,559


1,559

Depreciation and amortization

2,835


1,581


927


146


556


6,045

EBITDA

35,762


(3,418)


(10,654)


7,510


(23,432)


5,768

Share-based compensation(1)

3,929


924


3,685


818


2,532


11,888

Investment (gain) loss(2)



(1,058)



2,037


979

Litigation costs(3)

1,042





347


1,389

Change in fair value of puttable warrants
     issued with debt(4)





1,635


1,635

Change in fair value of puttable common
     stock(5)





6,791


6,791

Settlement fee(6)





250


250

Unrealized gain on derivative assets(7)




(10,010)



(10,010)

Adjusted EBITDA

$         40,733


$         (2,494)


$         (8,027)


$         (1,682)


$         (9,840)


$         18,690



(1)

Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options of $3.4 million, restricted stock awards of $7.5 million and warrants of $1.0 million that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers. The 2024 expense of $11.9 million is made up of $10.2 million to employees within compensation and benefits, $1.2 million to service providers within professional fees and outside services, $0.5 million to directors within general, administrative, and other.

(2)

Investment loss of $1.0 million represents an unrealized loss for an observable price change in the value of an investment, net of unrealized gain on available for sale marketable securities.

(3)

Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter.

(4)

The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 senior secured term loan.

(5)

The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with MIAX's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires MIAX to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise.

(6)

MIAX recognized expense of $0.3 million related to an estimated settlement fee for the repayment of its Prior Loan Agreement.

(7)

Represents the unrealized gain on 375 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of September 30, 2024.  These tokens were recorded at fair market value during the second quarter of 2024 when an active market emerged for the tokens.

Segment Operating Results


The following summarizes revenues less cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin
for our business segments ($000, except percentages):




Options


Equities



Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended





September 30,


Percent


September 30,


Percent



2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change


Revenues less cost of revenues

$       94,499


$       60,925


55.1 %


$         4,352


$        2,234


94.8 %


Operating expenses

43,135


27,998


54.1 %


9,210


7,233


27.3 %


Operating income (loss)

$       51,364


$       32,927


56.0 %


$        (4,858)


$       (4,999)


*


Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$       69,120


$       40,733


69.7 %


$           (889)


$       (2,494)


*


Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

73.1 %


66.9 %




*


*













































































































Futures


International



Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended





September 30,


Percent


September 30,


Percent



2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change


Revenues less cost of revenues

$         4,786


$         5,288


(9.5) %


$         5,533


$            806


586.5 %


Operating expenses

23,322


18,108


28.8 %


4,750


3,452


37.6 %


Operating income (loss)

$     (18,536)


$     (12,820)


*


$            783


$       (2,646)


*


Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$       (9,563)


$       (8,027)


*


$         1,729


$       (1,682)


*


Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

*


*




31.2 %


*




*  Not meaningful

(1)

See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA above.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted revenues less cost of revenues.

Reconciliations of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings


The following table is a reconciliation of net loss allocated to common stockholders to Adjusted Earnings ($000):





Three Months Ended
September 30,



2025


2024


Net loss allocated to common shareholders

$             (102,080)


$                 (3,204)


Share-based compensation(1)

29,098


11,888


Investment loss(2)

239


979


Litigation costs(3)

811


1,389


Impairment charge(4)

1,978



Change in fair value of puttable warrants issued with debt(5)

255


1,635


Change in fair value of puttable common stock(6)

338


6,791


Unrealized gain on derivative assets(7)

(7,979)


(10,010)


Settlement fee(8)


250


Loss on extinguishment of debt(9)

107,656



Warrant modifications(10)

1,516



One time IPO payments(11)

8,048



Tax effect of adjustments

67


(1,445)


Adjusted earnings

$                39,947


$                  8,273



(1)

Share-based compensation represents expenses associated with stock options, restricted stock awards and warrants that have been granted to employees, directors and service providers.

(2)

2025 investment loss of $0.2 million represents an unrealized loss on available for sale marketable securities.  2024 investment loss of $1.0 million represents an unrealized loss for an observable price change in the value of an investment, net of unrealized gain on available for sale marketable securities.

(3)

Litigation costs are associated with ongoing litigation related to the Nasdaq matter.

(4)

Impairment charges related to owned land and building impairments.

(5)

The change in fair value of warrants issued with debt represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable warrants issued in connection with the issuance of the 2029 senior secured term loan. The right to put warrants terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025.

(6)

The change in fair value of puttable common stock represents the change in fair value of outstanding puttable common stock issued in connection with MIAX's ERPs I and II that have an associated put right which requires MIAX to repurchase a certain percentage of the fair market value of the award upon exercise. The right to put shares terminated upon completion of the IPO in August 2025.

(7)

2025 represents the unrealized gain on 250 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network. 2024 represents the unrealized gain on 375 million Pyth tokens that remain locked by the Pyth Network as of September 30, 2024.  These tokens were recorded at fair market value during the second quarter of 2024 when an active market emerged for the tokens.

(8)

MIAX recognized expense of $0.3 million related to an estimated settlement fee for the repayment of its Prior Loan Agreement.

(9)

Represents write-off of the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs and payment of prepayment premium related to the repayment of the 2029 senior secured term loan.

(10)

Represents expense recognized upon the extension of expiration date of certain warrants.

(11)

One time IPO bonuses paid to certain employees and termination payments to former directors.

Earnings Per Share


The following table sets forth the computation of diluted loss and adjusted earnings per share ($000,
except share and per share data):



Three Months Ended


September 30,


2025


2024

Net loss attributable to MIH

$              (102,080)


$                 (3,204)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

70,128,197


63,246,820

Diluted net loss per share

$                    (1.46)


$                   (0.05)





Adjusted earnings

$                 39,947


$                  8,273

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for
adjusted diluted earnings per share

96,100,563


75,669,313

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$                     0.42


$                    0.11

Key Business Metrics
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Increase/
(Decrease)


Percent

Change


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


Increase/
(Decrease)


Percent

Change


2025


2024




2025


2024



Options:
















Number of trading days

64


64



— %


186


188


(2)


(1.1) %

Total contracts:
















Market contracts – Equity
and ETF (in thousands)

3,573,731


2,844,836


728,895


25.6 %


10,042,003


8,136,518


1,905,485


23.4 %

MIH contracts – Equity and
ETF (in thousands)

615,910


394,511


221,399


56.1 %


1,674,370


1,205,502


468,868


38.9 %

Average daily volume
     ("ADV")(defined below)(1)
















Market ADV – Equity and
ETF (in thousands)(1)

55,840


44,451


11,389


25.6 %


53,989


43,279


10,710


24.7 %

MIHADV – Equity and
ETF (in thousands)(1)

9,624


6,164


3,460


56.1 %


9,002


6,412


2,590


40.4 %

MIH market share

17.2 %


13.9 %


       3.3 pts


23.7 %


16.7 %


14.8 %


       1.9 pts


12.8 %

Total Options revenue per contract
     ("RPC")(2)

$0.103


$0.095


$0.008


8.4 %


$0.108


$0.087


$0.021


24.1 %

U.S. Equities:
















Number of trading days

64


64



— %


186


188


(2)


(1.1) %

Total shares:
















Market shares (in millions)

1,116,705


736,209


380,496


51.7 %


3,198,279


2,194,890


1,003,389


45.7 %

MIH shares (in millions)

12,058


12,027


31


0.3 %


34,708


37,874


(3,166)


(8.4) %

ADV(1):
















Market ADV (in millions)(1)

17,449


11,503


5,946


51.7 %


17,195


11,675


5,520


47.3 %

MIH ADV (in millions)(1)

188


188



— %


187


201


(14)


(7.0) %

MIH market share

1.1 %


1.6 %


       (0.5) pts


(31.3) %


1.1 %


1.7 %


       (0.6) pts


(35.3) %

Equities capture (per 100 shares)
     (defined below)(3)

$(0.015)


$(0.040)


$0.025


*


$(0.016)


$(0.042)


$0.026


*

Futures:
















Number of trading days

64


64



— %


187


188


(1)


(0.5) %

Agricultural products total contracts

513,406


784,097


(270,691)


(34.5) %


2,736,313


2,411,625


324,688


13.5 %

Agricultural products ADV(1)

8,022


12,252


(4,230)


(34.5) %


14,633


12,828


1,805


14.1 %

Agricultural products RPC(2)

$2.369


$2.508


$(0.139)


(5.5) %


$2.233


$2.519


$(0.286)


(11.4) %


*  Percentage calculation is not meaningful. Represents a change in inverted fees.

(1)

ADV is calculated as total contracts or shares for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

(2)

RPC represents transaction and clearing fees less liquidity payments, brokerage, clearing and exchange fees and Section 31 fees (Net Transaction Fees), divided by total contracts traded during the period.

(3)

Equities capture per one hundred shares refers to transaction and clearing fees less liquidity payments, brokerage, clearing and exchange fees, and Section 31 fees (Net Transaction Fees), divided by one-hundredth of total shares.

SOURCE MIAX

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Miami International Holdings Reports Results for Third Quarter 2025

Miami International Holdings Reports Results for Third Quarter 2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across...
Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for October 2025

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for October 2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics