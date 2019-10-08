Miami International Holdings Reports September 2019 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported the September 2019 trading activity for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 35.9 million equity option contracts in September for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,799,882 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 9.98%.



Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Sept-19 Sept-18 % Chg. Aug-19 % Chg. Sept-19 Sept-18 % Chg. Trading Days 20 19

22

188 188

U.S. Equity Options Industry 360,693,463 322,566,988 11.8% 418,770,313 -13.9% 3,285,898,055 3,319,482,111 -1.0% MIAX Exchange Group 35,997,644 30,731,033 17.1% 43,160,673 -16.6% 325,500,007 301,748,757 7.9% MIAX 13,958,514 14,591,474 -4.3% 15,848,772 -11.9% 130,062,867 149,805,448 -13.2% MIAX PEARL 19,115,274 16,139,559 18.4% 24,174,456 -20.9% 176,858,486 151,943,309 16.4% MIAX Emerald 2,923,856 - - 3,137,445 -6.8% 18,578,654 - - Equity Options ADV Sept-19 Sept-18 % Chg. Aug-19 % Chg. Sept-19 Sept-18 % Chg. U.S. Equity Options Industry 18,034,673 16,977,210 6.2% 19,035,014 -5.3% 17,478,181 17,656,820 -1.0% MIAX Exchange Group 1,799,882 1,617,423 11.3% 1,961,849 -8.3% 1,731,383 1,605,047 7.9% MIAX 697,926 767,972 -9.1% 720,399 -3.1% 691,824 796,837 -13.2% MIAX PEARL 955,764 849,450 12.5% 1,098,839 -13.0% 940,737 808,209 16.4% MIAX Emerald 146,193 - - 142,611 2.5% 98,823 - -



















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Sept-19 Sept-18 % Chg. Aug-19 % Chg. Sept-19 Sept-18 % Chg. MIAX Exchange Group 9.98% 9.53% 4.8% 10.31% -3.2% 9.91% 9.09% 9.0% MIAX 3.87% 4.52% -14.4% 3.78% 2.3% 3.96% 4.51% -12.3% MIAX PEARL 5.30% 5.00% 5.9% 5.77% -8.2% 5.38% 4.58% 17.6% MIAX Emerald 0.81% - - 0.75% 8.2% 0.57% - -

Other news and achievements include:

MIH

Announced that futures on the SPIKES ® Volatility Index (SPIKES) are expected to launch on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) on November 18, 2019 , subject to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approval.

Volatility Index (SPIKES) are expected to launch on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) on , subject to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approval. SPIKES Futures will be available on MGEX via the CME Globex ® platform, providing the SPIKES Futures product with significant distribution from day one.

platform, providing the SPIKES Futures product with significant distribution from day one. With the launch of SPIKES Futures, MIAX and MGEX will serve as the exclusive exchanges for SPIKES derivatives products, following a partnership agreement between MIH and MGEX.

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com .

Corporate Communications Contact:

Dominique Prunetti-Miller

(609) 897-1465

dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with a Miami Operations Center and additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

SOURCE Miami International Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.MIAXOptions.com

