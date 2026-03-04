Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for February 2026

MIAX Exchange Group reports 25.4% increase in multi-list options ADV YoY

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported February 2026 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries — MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire® (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

February 2026 Highlights

MIAX Exchange Group average daily volume (ADV) reached 10.8 million contracts, a 25.4% increase year-over-year (YoY)

MIAX Exchange Group market share reached 17.1%, an 8.1% increase YoY

MIAX Futures ADV reached 14,944 contracts, a 103.1% increase from January 2026

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, as well as rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates, are available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.



Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1) Year-to-Date Comparison Feb-26 Feb-25 % Chg Jan-26 % Chg Feb-26 Feb-25 % Chg U.S. Multi-list Options Trading Days 19 19

20

39 39

U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's) 63,264 54,563 15.9 % 63,025 0.4 % 63,141 53,831 17.3 % MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's) 10,812 8,625 25.4 % 11,100 -2.6 % 10,960 8,751 25.2 % MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share 17.1 % 15.8 % 8.1 % 17.6 % -3.0 % 17.4 % 16.3 % 6.8 % U.S. Equities U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions) 18,963 15,618 21.4 % 19,436 -2.4 % 19,206 15,526 23.7 % MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions) 174 170 2.1 % 161 7.8 % 167 183 -8.5 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.9 % 1.1 % -15.9 % 0.8 % 10.5 % 0.9 % 1.2 % -26.0 % MIAX Futures Exchange Trading Days 19 19

20

39 40

MIAX Futures ADV 14,944 24,316 -38.5 % 7,359 103.1 % 11,054 19,728 -44.0 %



1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.



Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

