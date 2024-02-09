Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for January 2024; MIAX Pearl Equities Volume Increases 105.3% with Market Share Reaching 1.9%

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported January 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

January 2024 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly volume of 140.5 million contracts, a 3.7% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an increase of 9.5% from December 2023 . January 2024 market share reached 15.75%, a 1.1% decrease YoY.

. market share reached 15.75%, a 1.1% decrease YoY. MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 56.9 million contracts, a 3.4% increase YoY and a 10.6% increase from December 2023 . January 2024 market share reached 6.37%, a 1.3% decrease YoY.

. market share reached 6.37%, a 1.3% decrease YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 51.9 million contracts, a 9.3% decrease YoY and representing a 12.0% increase from December 2023 .

. MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 31.7 million contracts, a 36.2% increase YoY and a 4.0% increase from December 2023 . January 2024 market share reached 3.56%, a 30.0% increase YoY.

. market share reached 3.56%, a 30.0% increase YoY. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ volume reached a monthly volume of 4.6 billion shares, a 105.3% increase YoY and representing a 4.9% increase from December 2023 . January 2024 market share reached 1.90%, a 91.7% increase YoY.

. market share reached 1.90%, a 91.7% increase YoY. In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 220,026 contracts, a 32.9% increase YoY and representing a 61.0% increase from December 2023 .

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Dec-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg

Trading Days 21 20

20

21 20



U.S. Equity Options Industry 891,961,535 851,299,299 4.8 % 831,449,638 7.3 % 891,961,535 851,299,299 4.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group 140,525,814 135,562,425 3.7 % 128,287,450 9.5 % 140,525,814 135,562,425 3.7 %

MIAX Options 56,855,169 54,968,897 3.4 % 51,400,676 10.6 % 56,855,169 54,968,897 3.4 %

MIAX Pearl 51,931,661 57,286,437 -9.3 % 46,372,764 12.0 % 51,931,661 57,286,437 -9.3 %

MIAX Emerald 31,738,984 23,307,091 36.2 % 30,514,010 4.0 % 31,738,984 23,307,091 36.2 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Dec-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 42,474,359 42,564,965 -0.2 % 41,572,482 2.2 % 42,474,359 42,564,965 -0.2 %

MIAX Exchange Group 6,691,705 6,778,121 -1.3 % 6,414,373 4.3 % 6,691,705 6,778,121 -1.3 %

MIAX Options 2,707,389 2,748,445 -1.5 % 2,570,034 5.3 % 2,707,389 2,748,445 -1.5 %

MIAX Pearl 2,472,936 2,864,322 -13.7 % 2,318,638 6.7 % 2,472,936 2,864,322 -13.7 %

MIAX Emerald 1,511,380 1,165,355 29.7 % 1,525,701 -0.9 % 1,511,380 1,165,355 29.7 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Dec-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 15.75 % 15.92 % -1.1 % 15.43 % 2.1 % 15.75 % 15.92 % -1.1 %

MIAX Options 6.37 % 6.46 % -1.3 % 6.18 % 3.1 % 6.37 % 6.46 % -1.3 %

MIAX Pearl 5.82 % 6.73 % -13.5 % 5.58 % 4.4 % 5.82 % 6.73 % -13.5 %

MIAX Emerald 3.56 % 2.74 % 30.0 % 3.67 % -3.0 % 3.56 % 2.74 % 30.0 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Dec-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

20

21 20

U.S. Equities Industry 242,622 226,550 7.1 % 247,729 -2.1 % 242,622 226,550 7.1 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,604 2,243 105.3 % 4,387 4.9 % 4,604 2,243 105.3 % MIAX Pearl ADV 219 112 95.5 % 219 -0.1 % 219 112 95.5 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.90 % 0.99 % 91.7 % 1.77 % 7.2 % 1.90 % 0.99 % 91.7 %



Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open

Interest for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures Contracts Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Dec-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

20

21 20

MGEX Total 220,026 165,600 32.9 % 136,652 61.0 % 220,026 165,600 32.9 % MGEX Average Daily Volume 10,477 8,280 26.5 % 6,833 53.3 % 10,477 8,280 26.5 % MGEX Open Interest 80,674 65,286 23.6 % 63,238 27.6 %



About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.miaxglobal.com/mgex.

To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

