Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for May 2024; YTD Options and Equities Volumes Reach Record Levels

PRINCETON, N.J., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies, today reported May 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

May 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 130.4 million contracts, a 7.4% decrease year-over-year (YoY). May 2024 market share reached 14.7%, a 9.9% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 696.0 million contracts, a 1.2% increase from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 220,302 contracts, a 12.4% decrease YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts May-24 May-23 % Chg Apr-24 % Chg May-24 May-23 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

22

105 103

U.S. Equity Options Industry 888,512,052 864,289,702 2.8 % 923,580,569 -3.8 % 4,454,053,139 4,188,668,980 6.3 % MIAX Exchange Group 130,439,711 140,868,015 -7.4 % 142,830,981 -8.7 % 696,001,661 687,742,431 1.2 % MIAX Options 52,569,134 55,976,399 -6.1 % 57,387,191 -8.4 % 280,233,709 273,913,401 2.3 % MIAX Pearl 43,052,063 58,677,926 -26.6 % 49,961,636 -13.8 % 246,548,999 283,457,759 -13.0 % MIAX Emerald 34,818,514 26,213,690 32.8 % 35,482,154 -1.9 % 169,218,953 130,371,271 29.8 % Multi-Listed Options ADV May-24 May-23 % Chg Apr-24 % Chg May-24 May-23 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 40,386,911 39,285,896 2.8 % 41,980,935 -3.8 % 42,419,554 40,666,689 4.3 % MIAX Exchange Group 5,929,078 6,403,092 -7.4 % 6,492,317 -8.7 % 6,628,587 6,677,111 -0.7 % MIAX Options 2,389,506 2,544,382 -6.1 % 2,608,509 -8.4 % 2,668,892 2,659,353 0.4 % MIAX Pearl 1,956,912 2,667,178 -26.6 % 2,270,983 -13.8 % 2,348,086 2,752,017 -14.7 % MIAX Emerald 1,582,660 1,191,531 32.8 % 1,612,825 -1.9 % 1,611,609 1,265,740 27.3 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share May-24 May-23 % Chg Apr-24 % Chg May-24 May-23 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 14.68 % 16.30 % -9.9 % 15.46 % -5.1 % 15.63 % 16.42 % -4.8 % MIAX Options 5.92 % 6.48 % -8.6 % 6.21 % -4.8 % 6.29 % 6.54 % -3.8 % MIAX Pearl 4.85 % 6.79 % -28.6 % 5.41 % -10.4 % 5.54 % 6.77 % -18.2 % MIAX Emerald 3.92 % 3.03 % 29.2 % 3.84 % 2.0 % 3.80 % 3.11 % 22.1 %



Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) May-24 May-23 % Chg Apr-24 % Chg May-24 May-23 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

22

105 103

U.S. Equities Industry 274,062 233,966 17.1 % 241,143 13.7 % 1,232,991 1,160,730 6.2 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,591 3,992 15.0 % 5,083 -9.7 % 22,825 16,451 38.8 % MIAX Pearl ADV 209 181 15.0 % 231 -9.7 % 217 160 36.1 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.68 % 1.71 % -1.8 % 2.11 % -20.5 % 1.85 % 1.42 % 30.6 %



Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MGEX,

Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures Contracts May-24 May-23 % Chg Apr-24 % Chg May-24 May-23 % Chg Trading Days 22 22

22

105 103

MGEX Total 220,302 251,517 -12.4 % 339,956 -35.2 % 1,281,512 1,153,401 11.1 % MGEX Average Daily Volume 10,014 11,433 -12.4 % 15,453 -35.2 % 12,205 11,198 9.0 % MGEX Open Interest 68,418 69,499 -1.6 % 57,003 20.0 %



About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), Ledger X LLC d/b/a MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

