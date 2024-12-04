Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for November 2024; Multi-listed Options Market Share Up 9.3% with Record Volume across Multiple Options and Equities Exchanges

MIAX

Dec 04, 2024, 09:15 ET

MIAX Sapphire Reaches 1.8% Market Share

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported November 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX SapphireTM (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX FuturesTM.

November 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 163.0 million contracts in November 2024, a 34.9% increase year-over-year (YoY). November 2024 market share reached 16.1%, a 9.3% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.5 billion contracts, a 4.5% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 18.5 million contracts, with November 2024 market share reaching 1.8%. On November 15, MIAX Sapphire set a daily volume record of 1.2 million contracts. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 60.8 million contracts, a 25.5% increase YoY. November 2024 market share reached 6.0%, a 1.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 628.2 million contracts, a 7.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 32.0 million contracts, a 33.6% decrease YoY. November 2024 market share reached 3.2%, a 46.2% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 436.7 million contracts, a 27.3% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Emerald reached a record monthly volume of 51.7 million contracts, a 113.5% increase YoY. November 2024 market share reached 5.1%, a 73.1% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 413.1 million contracts, a 50.0% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.8 billion shares, an 18.3% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.3%, a 37.9% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 46.0 billion shares, an 8.2% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached 1.7%, a 1.4% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 342,348 contracts, a 4.3% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below. 

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

Oct-24

% Chg

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

21

23

231

230

U.S. Equity Options Industry

1,010,941,318

819,353,114

23.4 %

1,019,395,795

-0.8 %

10,166,855,223

9,260,697,779

9.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group

163,035,002

120,847,771

34.9 %

156,101,259

4.4 %

1,524,638,002

1,458,725,010

4.5 %

MIAX Options

60,797,990

48,435,412

25.5 %

61,385,978

-1.0 %

628,213,214

582,625,524

7.8 %

MIAX Pearl

32,006,908

48,184,598

-33.6 %

32,700,382

-2.1 %

436,718,113

600,756,195

-27.3 %

MIAX Emerald

51,730,078

24,227,761

113.5 %

44,769,481

15.5 %

413,104,537

275,343,291

50.0 %

MIAX Sapphire

18,500,026

-

-

17,245,418

7.3 %

46,602,138

-

-

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

Oct-24

% Chg

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

50,547,066

39,016,815

29.6 %

44,321,556

14.0 %

44,012,360

40,263,903

9.3 %

MIAX Exchange Group

8,151,750

5,754,656

41.7 %

6,787,011

20.1 %

6,600,165

6,342,283

4.1 %

MIAX Options

3,039,900

2,306,448

31.8 %

2,668,956

13.9 %

2,719,538

2,533,154

7.4 %

MIAX Pearl

1,600,345

2,294,505

-30.3 %

1,421,756

12.6 %

1,890,555

2,611,983

-27.6 %

MIAX Emerald

2,586,504

1,153,703

124.2 %

1,946,499

32.9 %

1,788,331

1,197,145

49.4 %

MIAX Sapphire

925,001

-

-

749,801

23.4 %

201,741

-

-

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

Oct-24

% Chg

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

16.13 %

14.75 %

9.3 %

15.31 %

5.3 %

15.00 %

15.75 %

-4.8 %

MIAX Options

6.01 %

5.91 %

1.7 %

6.02 %

-0.1 %

6.18 %

6.29 %

-1.8 %

MIAX Pearl

3.17 %

5.88 %

-46.2 %

3.21 %

-1.3 %

4.30 %

6.49 %

-33.8 %

MIAX Emerald

5.12 %

2.96 %

73.1 %

4.39 %

16.5 %

4.06 %

2.97 %

36.7 %

MIAX Sapphire

1.83 %

-

-

1.69 %

8.2 %

0.46 %

-

-


(1)

MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024 with over 3,800 classes now available for trading. 

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

Oct-24

% Chg

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

21

23

231

230

U.S. Equities Industry

292,020

221,781

31.7 %

268,304

8.8 %

2,755,214

2,510,615

9.7 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

3,767

4,609

-18.3 %

4,397

-14.3 %

46,038

42,548

8.2 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

188

219

-14.2 %

191

-1.5 %

199

185

7.7 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.29 %

2.08 %

-37.9 %

1.64 %

-21.3 %

1.67 %

1.69 %

-1.4 %


Futures and Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MIAX
Futures, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

Oct-24

% Chg

Nov-24

Nov-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

21

23

231

230

MIAX Futures Volume

342,348

328,252

4.3 %

237,249

44.3 %

2,991,222

2,758,179

8.4 %

MIAX Futures ADV

17,117

15,631

9.5 %

10,315

65.9 %

12,949

11,992

8.0 %

MIAX Futures Open Interest

82,183

68,716

19.6 %

83,963

-2.1 %

About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX FuturesTM), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdxTM), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
[email protected]

SOURCE MIAX

