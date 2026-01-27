Miami is #1 U.S. Market for Foreign Home Buyers

New MIAMI REALTORS® International Report Released Today

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami is once again the #1 U.S. destination for global home buyers as its foreign buyer share, global buyer dollar volume and total international sales increased year-over-year, according to the new 2025 Profile of International Home Buyers of the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) released today.

One in five of all U.S. international home sales happen in Florida and one in two in Florida are in the Miami metro market. South Florida foreign buyer share — foreign buyer residential purchases as a percentage of dollar volume — was 15% in 2025. That is seven times larger than the U.S. figure (2%) and more than three times larger than Florida (5%). Access the MIAMI report here: https://bit.ly/MiamiGlobal25

"Miami is where the world wants to be," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Alfredo Pujol said. "We are America's youngest major city, filled with energy and innovation. We are the most welcoming and diverse community with unparalleled price appreciation. So, it's no wonder why a staggering 93% of Miami global buyers purchased for security, profitability and location."

The profile surveyed MIAMI members' international residential transactions for the one-year period from August 2025 to October 2025.

Miami Global Buyer Dollar Volume, Global Buyer Purchases Surge

Foreign homebuyers purchased $4.4 billion of South Florida residential properties in 2025, up from $3.1 billion in 2024. The total is larger than any other U.S. market. Global buyers bought 5,300 South Florida properties in 2025, up from 4,000 last year.

The U.S. dollar's slide against several major currencies and continued political instability, particularly in Latin America, spurred more foreign buying activity in Miami.

A weaker U.S. dollar means more savings for high-net-worth overseas buyers looking to invest in Miami. The Euro was one of the strongest winners against the U.S. dollar last year.

Political instability, especially in Latin America, leads to more global buyers looking for safe places to invest their money. Miami is at the top of the list not only because the city is the most diverse in the U.S. but because it boasts one of the nation's top new construction condominium markets, a product global buyers love.

International buyers purchased 49% of new South Florida construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales over an 18-month period ending in July 2025, according to MIAMI REALTORS® first-ever New Construction Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

Our second New Construction Global Sales Report, published in November 2025, showed an increase in global sales and buyers from 73 countries, according to the MIAMI REALTORS® November 2025 Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

South Florida Secures 10% of all International Home Sales in the entire U.S.

Florida is the top U.S. destination for foreign buyers (21% of all sales), according to NAR's 2025 Profile of International transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate. Florida has been the No. 1 state for foreign home buyers for the last 17years.

About half of all international home sales (45%) in Florida are in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, according to the 2025 Florida Realtors' annual Profile of International Residential Real Estate Activity in Florida.

One in five of all U.S. international home sales happen in Florida and one in two in Florida are in the Miami metro market.

South Florida secures 10% of all international home sales in the entire U.S. annually.

About 93% of Miami global buyers purchased for security, profitability and location. 35% purchased because it was a secure investment; 25% for profitable investment and 33% for desirable location.

While its foreign transactions remain strong, Miami continues to also benefit from a historic surge in domestic buyers – particularly from high-taxed, high-density locations such New York, California and New Jersey.

Colombia: Top Foreign Country Buying South Florida Real Estate

Colombia finished as the top foreign country purchasing South Florida real estate in 2025.

The top countries of origin for consumers purchasing properties in South Florida are:

Colombia (15% of foreign buyer share) Argentina (12%) Mexico (7%) and Brazil (7%) Venezuela (5%) and Canada (5%) Peru (5%), Spain (4%) and Chile (4%) Italy (3%)

The top two countries — Colombia and Argentina — account for 27% of all South Florida international closed sales.

South Florida's foreign buyers come from 55 countries. Other U.S. markets are often limited to two or three countries. The diversified number of markets that purchase in Miami allows the region to always post high global sales because when one foreign market declines, others step up to take its place.

Countries purchasing in South Florida include: Argentina, Colombia, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, Israel, France, Italy, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Boliva, Paraguay, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Iran, India, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Honduras, Australia, Austria, Turkey, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Slovenia and more.

Miami-Dade County Has the Largest Share of South Florida Foreign Buyers

Miami-Dade County accounted for the largest share of South Florida's foreign buyers (73%). South Florida foreign buyer sales volume totaled $3.2 billion in Miami-Dade in 2025.

Broward accounted for $785 million; Palm Beach had $123 million.

Colombia is the No. 1 Country Buying in Miami-Dade County

The top countries of origin for consumers purchasing properties in Miami-Dade are:

Colombia (18%) Argentina (13%) Brazil (9%) Mexico (6%) and Venezuela (6%) Italy (4%) Peru (3%), Canada (3%), Spain (3%) and Honduras (3%)

Other countries that purchased properties in Miami-Dade include Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Turkey, Dominican Republic, France, Haiti, Nicaragua, Australia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Great Britain, Bahamas, Bolivia, China, Germany, India, Poland, Singapore, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

Colombia is the No. 1 Country Buying in Broward County

The top countries of origin for consumers buying real estate in Broward County are:

Colombia (22%) Argentina (15%) Canada (10% Brazil (7%) Turkey (4%), Venezuela (4%), Peru (4%) and Dominican Republic (4%) Israel (3%) United Kingdom (2%)

Other countries that purchased properties in Broward include Chile , Haiti, Spain, Bahamas, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, Great Britain and Uruguay.

Argentina is the Top Country Buying in Palm Beach County

The top countries of origin for consumers buying real estate in Palm Beach County are:

Argentina (34%) Brazil (13%) Jamaica (11%), Canada (11%), Colombia (11%), Dominican Republic (11%), Finland (11%)

MIAMI Foreign Home Buyers Spend 13% More on Average vs. Nationally

Foreign home buyers spend more on real estate than other buyers, and South Florida real estate buyers spend a higher median price than other international buyers in the U.S.

MIAMI international home buyers spent a median price of $558,700 for residential properties in 2025. In comparison, foreign buyers in the United States spend $494,400.

Mexican buyers had the highest median purchase price of South Florida foreign buyers:

Mexico ($934,000) Brazil ($777,400) Colombia ($583,000) Canada ($500,000) Argentina ($458,100) Venezuela ($450,000)

New York: Once Again Top State Purchasing in South Florida

New York ranked as the No. 1 state purchasing in South Florida for the 6th consecutive year, according to the 2025 MIAMI Report. New York accounted for 24% of out-of-state buyers in 2025.

Top out-of-state buyers:

New York (24%) California (14%) New Jersey (9%) Georgia (5%) and Texas (5%) Illinois (4%) Massachusetts (3%), North Carolina (3%), Connecticut (3%) Michigan (2%)

New York, California and New Jersey accounted for 47% of all out-of-state buyers in the Miami area in 2025.

A surge of individuals and companies from high-density, high-taxed locations have relocated to Miami since the pandemic. Citadel, a multinational hedge fund company that manages $57 billion in assets, relocated from Chicago and is building a $1 billion Miami office tower.

51% of South Florida International Buyers Paid in Cash

According to the new MIAMI study, about 51% of all international residential transactions in South Florida were made in all-cash. The national figure is 47%.

South Florida international home buyers prefer condominiums (51%, significantly higher than the U.S. average of 15%. South Florida global buyers prefer to purchase in the central/urban areas (63%), which they intend to use mainly as vacation or rental use (71%).

65% of MIAMI Foreign Buyers Visited Florida Only 2 Times or Less Before Purchasing

About 11% of South Florida foreign buyers purchased local homes without even visiting Florida in 2025. About 25% purchased with just one visit to Florida; 29% purchased with two visits; 16% bought after visiting Florida three times. About 65% purchased with two visits or less.

About 43% of MIAMI members worked with an international client in the past 12 months. That's two times the national figure of 20%.

Survey results reflect MIAMI's commitment to increasing South Florida's real estate brand worldwide and the Miami real estate market's position as a top international destination. MIAMI has 299 partner organizations worldwide and conducts international outreach on a global level.

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 106 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI REALTORS represents 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 299 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS®