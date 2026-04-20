MIAMI REALTORS® and RWorld Announce Merger

Creating the World's Largest Local Realtor Association

MIAMI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® (RWorld), along with their respective MLSs are merging into a single association and MLS, bringing together two legacies for one shared future. Effective May 11, 2026, the historic merger will set records for the largest, fastest, and most seamless merger in the history of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). As a unified association now encompassing 93,000 members, it will be the largest local Realtor association in the world.

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® (RWorld), along with their respective MLSs are merging into a single association and MLS, bringing together two legacies for one shared future.

The organization's proposed new name will be Miami and South Florida REALTORS®, pending approval by NAR. The two leaders who led the merger effort will be the first to lead the combined organization, which has important information for members at MiamiandRworld.com. Alfredo Pujol, chairman of the board of MIAMI, will serve as the first Chairman of the Board. RWorld President Jonathan Dolphus will be the 2026 Chair-Elect and 2027 Chairman of the Board. Katherine Arteta will be the 2027 Chair-Elect.

"Two of the strongest MLS and Realtor organizations in the U.S. are now one, building on South Florida's momentum as a global real estate powerhouse and shaping the industry's next frontier," Pujol said. "This is a win for South Florida, our 93,000 collective members, and their clients. Our members will have broader, more fluid access to the data, tools, and services they need—without the limitations or complexity of multiple memberships. Ultimately, this will allow South Florida Realtors to deliver an even higher level of service."

The merger fully integrates the largest U.S. local Realtor association, MIAMI, with 56,000 members, and RWorld, the third largest with 37,000 members. Together, the 93,000 membership is larger than 47 state associations, more than double the next largest local association in the U.S. at 43,000 members and about 33 percent larger than the next largest in the world.

No other local real estate association can match the power of its members like MIAMI and RWorld, which sold $69 billion in total real estate volume in 2025.

Teresa King Kinney and Dionna Hall will lead the newly formed association as Co-CEOs, carrying forward a legacy of more than 60 years of women's leadership.

At the end of 2026, Kinney will retire from her 33-year career leading MIAMI. She announced her retirement plans on February 20, 2026. This leadership transition supports continuity and stability, with Hall remaining in the role as CEO of Miami and South Florida REALTORS® & BeachesMLS in 2027 and beyond.

Division boards for both organizations will preserve the cultures their members have long valued. Upon merger completion, Evian White De Leon, MIAMI chief operating officer and chief legal counsel, will be the Miami and South Florida REALTORS® COO and Chief of the MIAMI REALTORS® Division. Kim Hansen, RWorld COO, will be COO of BeachesMLS and Chief of RWorld Division.

"This merger reflects the continued growth and evolution of the South Florida real estate market," said Dolphus, who will become the first African American Chairman of the Board in the history of both MIAMI REALTORS® and RWorld. "By bringing our organizations together, we are creating a more connected and efficient Association and MLS, one that delivers complete MLS data, expanded access to tools and services, and a simpler way for our members to do business. Together, we're focused on helping our members become more profitable and successful in the global marketplace."

After the merger is complete, both MLSs will initially continue to operate as is with separate entities. The MLSs will be combined in the near future, offering a complete data set and forming the third-largest MLS in the nation with about 93,000 subscribers. Bright MLS and the California Regional MLS (CRMLS) at 101,000 and 99,000 subscribers, respectively, are the largest per T3 Sixty 2025 MLS rankings.

When formed, the Miami and South Florida REALTORS® Beaches MLS will be the largest MLS owned by one U.S. Realtor association. This means more data, more education, more business and more innovation for all REALTORS® in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, and parts of Martin counties, to better serve buyers, sellers, tenants, investor clients and more.

Members will have access to Flexmls and Matrix in the new organization, giving them two choices to do more business. The association offers more than 2,830 educational seminars each year for members and member access to over 300 premium marketing tools, products and services.

The new organization further expands and enhances MIAMI's award-winning global program, with collectively more than 437 signed international agreements with global real estate associations. This generates substantial referral business and other opportunities with partner organizations throughout the world, increasing the association's international leverage and capacity as it continues to promote South Florida to buyers, investors, tourists and global corporations worldwide.

The unified association also has 11 data exchanges with the largest MLSs in the U.S. and Canada. Our members and our data exchange partners have access to each other's MLS data, which creates unmatched listing exposure for South Florida properties and builds incredible referral opportunities. The association will also soon launch its participation in the Global Data Exchange (GDX) involving multiple countries. GDX enables MLSs and real estate organizations to share public listing data across borders.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® in 1920, and is celebrating 106 years of service to REALTOR® members, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of six boards: MIAMI- RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI- COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS®; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS® in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORS® represent 56,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTOR® association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 301 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com

About Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®

The Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® is the third-largest local Realtor® association in the nation, equipping 37,000 real estate professionals to sell real estate along the 130 miles of coastline in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Dedicated to becoming trusted advisors and advocates throughout every stage of the homebuying and selling journey, the association offers educational programs and market resources to empower its members to deliver the highest value of service to the client. Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® is shaping the future of real estate one home, one neighborhood, and one member at a time. For more information, visit rworld.com.

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS®