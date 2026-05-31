Miami Retirement Summit 2026 Returns to The Biltmore Featuring Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago

MIAMI, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerra Wealth Advisors has announced the return of the Miami Retirement Summit, South Florida's premier retirement education event, taking place Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

This year's summit will feature special guest speaker Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago alongside wealth advisor Sebastian Guerra discussing the most important financial decisions facing today's retirees and pre-retirees in South Florida.

Hosted by Guerra Wealth Advisors, the Miami Retirement Summit was created to help South Florida families navigate the unique opportunities and challenges of retirement in one of the nation's most desirable places to live. From rising costs of living, insurance premiums and property taxes to market volatility, healthcare planning and preserving wealth for future generations, the summit focuses on the issues that matter most to retirees and pre-retirees throughout Miami-Dade County.

Designed for South Florida residents age 50 and older, the event is expected to bring together hundreds of attendees for a half-day educational experience covering advanced strategies for retirement planning, taxes, investment risk management, asset protection and estate planning.

Following last year's event featuring Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, the 2026 summit will continue its mission of bringing retirement education to South Florida families through a morning focused on building greater confidence in their financial future while continuing to enjoy the lifestyle they have worked decades to create.

As Mayor of Coral Gables, Vince Lago is recognized for his leadership in economic development, community growth and preserving the long-term future of one of South Florida's most recognized cities. His appearance reflects the summit's broader focus on leadership, legacy and building stronger futures for South Florida families.

"Our mission has always been centered around educating families and helping people make work an option, not an obligation," said Sebastian Guerra, President of Guerra Wealth Advisors. "Bringing together community leaders and retirement experts at an event like this allows us to create meaningful conversations around financial confidence and long-term planning for South Florida families."

Attendees will enjoy complimentary coffee, a gift bag and opportunities to connect with fellow South Florida residents preparing for retirement. VIP attendees will receive preferred seating and access to a private post-event experience following the summit.

Ticket proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supporting its mission of advancing research and treatment for children facing cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. General Admission and VIP tickets are available, and advance registration is required.

You can register for the 2026 Miami Retirement Summit here: www.miamiretirementsummit.com

About Guerra Wealth Advisors

Established in 1986, Guerra Wealth Advisors serves thousands of families throughout South Florida with retirement planning, investment management, tax planning and estate planning services. The firm hosts educational workshops, seminars and community events throughout Miami-Dade County focused on helping local families prepare for retirement and protect their financial futures. The strategies discussed are for educational purposes and do not constitute personalized investment advice. Be sure to consult with a professional before implementing any investment strategy. Investment advisory services are offered through Guerra Advisors Inc., a SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). The Firm markets its services under the name Guerra Wealth Advisors. To learn more, visit www.guerrawealth.com.

SOURCE Guerra Wealth Advisors