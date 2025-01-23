Miami welcomes FRUGA's new healthy sparkling beverage.

FRUGA: Reinventing Sodas with Real Ingredients

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FRUGA, the trendy new prebiotic fruit soda, is the perfect match for Miami's lively spirit. Crafted with real fruit and all-natural ingredients, this refreshing alternative to traditional sodas delivers both flavor and wellness in every 12 fl oz can.

Available online through Amazon and the official website, drinkfruga.com with convenient purchase options including 6-packs and 12-packs featuring three delicious tropical fruits: Mango, Pineapple, and Pink Guava.

Meet the Tropical Mix: Pink Guava, Pineapple and Mango: Real Fruit in Every Sip!

"Who doesn't love a refreshing sparkling drink? I know most of us do. Unfortunately, most options are either sugary and unhealthy or lack taste." Said Alan Garcia, Founder of FRUGA. "The entire food and beverage industry must shift towards healthier and more natural products because our health is significantly affected by our diet. At FRUGA, we are committed to offering a line of sparkling fruit drinks made from high-quality, wholesome ingredients that deliver a delicious taste while keeping calories and sugar content low. We are enormously proud to offer a drink that the whole family can enjoy, encouraging other brands to adopt our vision."

FRUGA is transforming the sparkling beverage industry by inviting consumers to join the journey toward better choices and well-being. The soda's popularity is driven by its delicious taste, genuine natural ingredients, associated health benefits, and community involvement,making it a desirable choice for a diverse customer base.

As FRUGA continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering more than just a beverage, it's a lifestyle. By blending innovation with authenticity, FRUGA invites everyone to experience "Real Fruit in Every Sip" and be part of a movement that celebrates health, flavor, and community.

Contact info: Isabella Rossini – Marketing & PR Executive

[email protected]

SOURCE FRUGA