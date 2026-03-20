Miami welcomes "Mi Cometa Interior", an educational experience that invites young people to begin recognising and expressing their emotions in a healthy way

MIAMI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25th April 2026, the Ismael Cala Foundation will hold the event at Millennia Atlantic University, Address: 3801 NW 97th Ave, Doral, FL 33178, Miami, Florida. The first session of Mi Cometa Interior, an in-person three-hour educational experience that invites young people to recognise and understand their emotions in a healthy way, laying the foundation for strengthening their self-esteem and developing leadership from within.

In an increasingly competitive and changing environment, academic performance alone is no longer enough to guarantee long-term success. Today, emotional intelligence and leadership have become fundamental skills that enable young people to face future academic, social, and professional challenges with greater confidence.

Inspired by the social impact methodology El Vuelo de la Cometa, implemented in 2019, and reaching more than 5,000 young people in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, and the United States, Mi Cometa Interior adapts this approach into an experiential, concentrated format that marks the beginning of a process of self-discovery and personal growth.

A first step towards leadership

By making a kite, participants lay the foundation for working on aspects such as:

Self-discovery





Emotional control





Decision-making





Personal leadership

During the session (from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.), young people receive practical tools that allow them to start recognising and managing what they feel in different situations that they experience in their daily lives, which in turn strengthens their self-confidence and clarity about their potential.

The experience is guided by facilitators certified by the Ismael Cala Foundation, including psychologists, educators, and youth development specialists, ensuring a safe and structured environment.

An investment in leadership with a purpose

The price per person is $188.99, which includes:

3 hours of experiential training to begin developing socioemotional skills.





Learning materials.





Water bottle.





Snack.





Support from certified facilitators.





Access to the course El Vuelo de la Cometa Virtual para Padres, an online program from the Ismael Cala Foundation with emotional intelligence tools to strengthen communication and support for adolescents.

Inclusion of the program for parents reinforces the belief that leadership is built not only in young people, but also within the family environment.

Philanthropic Commitment

The Ismael Cala Foundation is a philanthropic nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting emotional well-being and conscious leadership among adolescents and young people around the world.

Through social impact initiatives such as El Vuelo de la Cometa and educational experiences such as Mi Cometa Interior, the Foundation promotes the development of socioemotional skills with a philanthropic perspective and a long-term sustainability approach, contributing to the positive transformation of communities.

Important information

Mi Cometa Interior is a socio-educational experience focused on the development of emotional intelligence and leadership skills. It does not replace therapeutic processes or psychological care.

Spaces are limited to 50 participants per session.

Event details

25th April 2026

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Millennia Atlantic University

(Address: 3801 NW 97th Ave, Doral, FL 33178, United States)

Interested parents can reserve a place for their child through the following link:

Link to registration:

https://caladigital.thrivecart.com/icf-mi-cometa-interior-2026/

Event details

The Ismael Cala Foundation is a philanthropic nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting emotional well-being and conscious leadership among adolescents and young people around the world.

Through social impact initiatives such as El Vuelo de la Cometa and educational experiences such as Mi Cometa Interior, the Foundation promotes the development of socioemotional skills with a philanthropic perspective and a focus on long-term sustainability.

Its mission is to strengthen communities through the holistic development of new generations, promoting leadership, emotional awareness, and purposeful social transformation.

SOURCE Fundación Ismael Cala