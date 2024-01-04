MiaoZhen Academy of Marketing Science: China's marketing investment is expected to increase by 11% in 2024

News provided by

Miaozhen Systems

04 Jan, 2024, 01:37 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20th, the China Marketing Science Industry-Academia Collaboration Platform, MiaoZhen Academy of Marketing Science, in partnership with the Global Digital Marketing Summit (GDMS) and the M360, jointly released the "2024 China Digital Marketing Trends Report".

The report, based on a survey of 257 advertisers from 20+ industries including food and beverages, beauty and personal care, healthcare, fashion, automotive, and 3C, the report predicts and interprets the Chinese marketing market for 2024. Here are the key points from the report:

In 2024, the expected average growth rate of overall marketing expenses (including traditional and digital) in the Chinese market is 11%, remaining in a growth trend but with a significant decrease in growth rate compared to previous years,

Regarding the "desired goals of advertising campaigns," 85% and 76% of advertisers chose brand objectives (strengthening brand image and increasing brand awareness) and performance objectives (increasing sales) respectively. Compared to the previous year, there is a significant increase in the proportion of brand objectives and a decrease in the proportion of performance objectives.

However, when it comes to budget allocation, only 36% of advertisers choose to increase the brand budget, while a staggering 64% choose to increase the performance budget. This indicates a clear contradiction between the views and actions concerning brand and performance.

In terms of challenges in selecting marketing media, 52% of advertisers chose "difficult to measure and validate effectiveness," surpassing the challenge of improving marketing communication ROI. This has become the biggest challenge.

In line with the overall marketing growth rate, the expected growth rate for social media marketing in China in 2024 has also declined to 13%. KOL (Key Opinion Leader) marketing remains a focus of social media investment, with 71% of advertisers indicating their intention to engage in KOL marketing. Additionally, 55% of advertisers plan to increase their investment in mobile internet marketing, while 37% plan to increase their investment in outdoor advertising.

Currently, the utilization rate of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in advertising creativity is 25%, ranking sixth. However, the future adoption rate is expected to reach 44%, ranking first. AI marketing is also considered the most anticipated form of innovative marketing in the future. Although the current utilization rate is not high, the high future expectations indicate that advertisers still face obstacles in implementing AI marketing.

Also from this source

MiaoZhen Academy of Marketing Science: China's marketing investment is expected to increase by 11% in 2024

On December 20th, the China Marketing Science Industry-Academia Collaboration Platform, MiaoZhen Academy of Marketing Science, in partnership with...

MiaoZhen Academy of Marketing Science : les investissements en marketing de la Chine devraient augmenter de 11 % en 2024

Le 20 décembre, la plateforme chinoise de collaboration industrie-université en sciences du marketing, la MiaoZhen Academy of Marketing Science, en...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.