Miaozhen Systems finds 30.2% of China's digital ad traffic invalid in 2018

Overall, 30.2% of total measured advertising traffic in 2018 was flagged as invalid and saw a 0.3% decrease compared with 30.5% of 2017, signifying a relatively severe situation on fighting against IVT in Chin a ;

advertising traffic in 2018 was as invalid and saw a 0.3% decrease compared with 30.5% of 2017, signifying a relatively severe situation on fighting against IVT in Chin ; The IVT percentage of video advertising in terms of impression (20.4%) was significantly lower than that of display advertising (43.7%);

Vertical media continued to have the highest IVT percentage on impression (39.7%) among all media types compared with 2017;

Mom & baby industry showed a surge on the IVT percentage on impression (37.7%), overtaking transportation industry (36.6%) as the most severely-affected industry;

The report and its key findings are based on over 60,000 domestic digital advertising campaigns Miaozhen Systems measured in 2018. Over 2,000 advertisers across all industry sectors including FMCG, mom & baby, automobile, finance, and IT, covering more than 1,200 publishers on PC and mobile platforms.

Calvin Chan, operating partner & head of international business of Miaozhen Systems comments: "Invalid traffic has become a global issue. Some advertisers in US have shifted their advertising budget back to the traditional media due to this challenge. The significance of transparency for digital advertising has never been higher, that's why we issue the IVT report every year and keep introducing innovative and effective solutions to counter ad frauds and non-human traffic."

As the third-party marketing data and technology solution provider servicing over 90% of the leading brands in China, Miaozhen Systems is dedicated to identifying IVT and protecting advertisers from it with a series of detection & filtration solutions supported by advanced technologies and a comprehensive database. Earlier this year, Miaozhen Systems together with Tencent Beacon also issued a white paper on anti-ad-fraud.

"Addressing IVT issue is vital to the sustainable and healthy development of China digital advertising. We look forward to working with all industry partners to fight against invalid traffic and holding the digital advertising industry more accountable so as to give advertisers more confidence to invest in digital media," Calvin added.

About Miaozhen Systems:

Miaozhen Systems is China's third party provider offering data technology and measurement science-based enterprise solutions to drive smart decision-making and fuel business growth. We provide enterprises with omni-channel digital measurement, evaluation and optimization solutions covering advertising, marketing and business operations by virtue of big data and artificial intelligence technologies. Founded in 2006, with proven experience and innovative technologies in the anti-fraud area, we are committed to helping enterprises build mutual trust both internally and externally, make smart decisions and drive business growth based on authentic and comprehensive data.

Dedicated in promoting continuous innovation and healthy development of the industry, Miaozhen Systems pioneered the creation of the iGRP methodology, and participated in the creation of the mobile SDK measurement standard, digital advertising basic standard, mobile internet advertising standard, interactive advertising standard, as well as viewability and other industry standards. For more information, please visit Miaozhen Systems' official website www.miaozhen.com.

SOURCE Miaozhen Systems

Related Links

http://www.miaozhen.com/

