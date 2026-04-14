MIB to provide individual access to electronic health records through exclusive partnership with Agentic Healthcare

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven insights and digital services announced that they have signed an exclusive agreement with Agentic Healthcare, a leader in AI-powered tools that support patient advocacy and health data solutions for individuals, to streamline the applicant authorization process for access to medical records for life insurance, while expanding their data network.

Through this agreement, MIB EHR Co. will provide Individual Access Services (IAS) through Agentic Healthcare's network of patient health data connections and its Selfii longitudinal health record platform. Individual Access (also known as consumer mediated access) is designed to provide a secure and consumer-friendly means for life insurance applicants to authorize retrieval of their health data and share it with an insurer via the MIB EHR, leveraging Agentic's identify verification partnership with CLEAR. This expanded service for MIB EHR enables queries across participating nationwide networks as well as with regional and statewide Health Information Exchanges (HIEs).

With Individual Access, consumers gain enhanced access to available health information and greater control over how their data is shared for use in life insurance underwriting. Applicants will not be required to enter medical portal login credentials, as they would with patient portal access, and with Agentic's security and privacy measures, they can feel confident in the authorization and protection of their data. Further, clients who use the MIB EHR retrieval service will access data available on an applicant through a single interface, eliminating the need to provide credentials for multiple patient portals.

"Agentic's goal is to empower every individual to access and harness the full potential of their health records," said Eric Marton, CEO of Agentic Healthcare. "We have done a lot of work to alleviate the pain of gathering, enriching, and organizing medical records so patients can participate in the revolutionary changes that automation and AI are just beginning to enable. We are excited to partner with MIB to extend our technology and services to the life insurance industry as the pace of innovation accelerates."

The Individual Access Service complements MIB's existing retrieval process designed to support HIPAA compliance, providing clients who access medical records through MIB with flexible workflow choices. When an electronic record is not available through this process, clients can reflex to the Individual Access process. If records are still not found, MIB provides the ability to systematically pivot to an Attending Physician Statement (APS) within the system, via a choice of vendors.

The agreement expands MIB's reach to include Agentic's growing network. "We remain committed to advancing data access and our arrangement with Agentic provides an opportunity for us to quickly and efficiently enhance our reach in states with large rural areas like California and Texas through connections to regional and state HIEs and QHINs," said Jas Awla, President of Medical Data Solutions at MIB. "This expanded access, combined with our reflexive capabilities to pivot to an APS when an electronic health record is not available, and to provide dependable summaries on medical data, enables us to be the life insurance industry's one-stop-shop for medical records."

About MIB

MIB Group Holdings, Inc. is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights and digital solutions that support underwriting, compliance, and actuarial decision making. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members, and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. MIB Group Holdings, Inc. provides services through its operating subsidiaries, MIB, LLC, MIB Services, LLC, MIB HER Co., and MIB Solutions, LLC. For more information about MIB, visit www.mibgroup.com.

About Agentic Healthcare

Agentic Healthcare, Inc. is building the nation's leading patient-representing AI platform, that actively advocates for patients and families by navigating clinical care, insurance benefits, and healthcare-related finance while allowing individuals to claim their entire, lifelong health record. Agentic's proprietary Cures Gateway™ is emerging as one of the largest patient data networks in the U.S., with data coverage for more than 128 million individuals via its direct relationships with more than 20 state and regional health information exchanges (HIEs). Thanks to its extensive partner network, Agentic can curate health records for every American – making Agentic a vital enabler of privacy-first healthtech innovation.

To explore Agentic Healthcare's groundbreaking solutions for secure, scalable data sharing and AI-powered healthcare advocacy, visit www.AgenticHealth.io.

Media Inquiries:

MIB Group Holdings, Inc.

Betty-Jean Lane

Head of Marketing and Communications

781.751.6135

[email protected]

SOURCE MIB Group Holdings, Inc.