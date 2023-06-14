MiCare Path Announces Acquisition of SmarTrac™, Expanding into Therapeutic Monitoring, Virtual Physical Therapy, Worker's Compensation

News provided by

MiCare Path

14 Jun, 2023, 08:46 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiCare Path, the market-leading digital health company that optimizes patient care, is expanding aggressively across markets in need of musculoskeletal (MSK) solutions by acquiring SmarTrac, the only "smart" patient compliance sensor on the market today, from OnTracMD.

SmarTrac's patented design delivers critical information by accurately monitoring and recording various elements of physical therapy exercises such as range of motion data, pain scores, active and resting heart rate scores, and key outcomes data. These features enable providers to better diagnose, document, and deliver treatment to improve patient outcomes across the entire continuum of MSK care. SmarTrac is the only "smart" patient compliance sensor available that allows for digital capture of patient compliance, range of motion information and exercise count across both a low-fidelity (paper prescription) and high-fidelity (digital) guidance system, enabling easy patient use regardless of their level of technical competence or location. SmarTrac enables physicians, therapists, nurse case managers and adjustors to monitor critical elements of a home exercise program including compliance, therapy progress and outcome data.

"Adding this virtual physical therapy solution to our portfolio is a testament to MiCare Path's commitment to providing solutions aimed at optimizing MSK care solutions, within a broad diversity of markets, such as remote therapeutic monitoring, managed care, worker's compensation and real-world evidence generation for med-tech manufacturers," said CEO and co-founder of MiCare Path, Scott Laster. "The SmarTrac technology will be a great leaping off point to continue our focus to drive deep innovation in these markets that can see the biggest impact of savings by providing technology-driven, preventative solutions."

According to SmarTrac's CEO and founder, Ed Marti, "SmarTrac's patented, proprietary algorithms establish an individualized baseline and active range of motion benchmarks thus bringing objectivity and consistency to other patient-collected data such as pain scores and more. This provides the physiological feedback critically needed to assure that the injured worker or patient is recovering and on the right track to an optimized outcome."

MiCare Path's CCO and co-founder, Brian Childress, added, "Our shared objective is to improve patient outcomes by leveraging cutting-edge technology to expand the standard around appropriate care. The acquisition of SmarTrac enhances our combined expertise and resources, delivers expanded remote monitoring services and improves healthcare outcomes in several emerging markets benefiting every stakeholder involved."

MiCare Path's acquisition of SmarTrac builds upon its recent acquisition of Compwell, as the company expands its program and data offerings with comprehensive solutions in multiple, growing markets. The integration of a critical care team facilitates a seamless transition for all patients utilizing the MiCare Path platform, in partnership with providers to deliver quality healthcare outcomes beyond the office visit. MiCare Path is a leader in leveraging advanced technology to improve patient care and will continue to explore and invest in strategic acquisitions that deliver unparalleled value to patients and providers.

About SmarTrac

SmarTrac is the only "smart" patient compliance sensor in the market today. It enables the care teams in both workers' compensation and remote therapeutic markets to monitor home exercise program compliance and so much more. Its proprietary "plug and play" features allow all patients, regardless of age, location or technological skill sets, to easily implement into their daily rehab sessions. SmarTrac patented algorithms make it the only sensor in the world "smart" enough to recognize the exact motion/exercise the patient is performing because it measures the "patients" movements.

 About MiCare Path

Building a closer connection with an ever-growing patient population, MiCare Path is a reimbursable, integrated mobile health (mHealth)2 platform delivering improved outcomes with data-driven decisions, personalized patient education, and care paths promoting clinical efficiencies for a better patient experience. For more information, visit micarepath.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Monte Clair Greer
Sr. Director Communications and Investor Relations
901-848-6360
[email protected] 

SOURCE MiCare Path

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.