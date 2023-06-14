MiCare Path Announces Acquisition of SmarTrac™, Expanding into Therapeutic Monitoring, Virtual Physical Therapy, Worker's Compensation

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiCare Path, the market-leading digital health company that optimizes patient care, is expanding aggressively across markets in need of musculoskeletal (MSK) solutions by acquiring SmarTrac, the only "smart" patient compliance sensor on the market today, from OnTracMD.

SmarTrac's patented design delivers critical information by accurately monitoring and recording various elements of physical therapy exercises such as range of motion data, pain scores, active and resting heart rate scores, and key outcomes data. These features enable providers to better diagnose, document, and deliver treatment to improve patient outcomes across the entire continuum of MSK care. SmarTrac is the only "smart" patient compliance sensor available that allows for digital capture of patient compliance, range of motion information and exercise count across both a low-fidelity (paper prescription) and high-fidelity (digital) guidance system, enabling easy patient use regardless of their level of technical competence or location. SmarTrac enables physicians, therapists, nurse case managers and adjustors to monitor critical elements of a home exercise program including compliance, therapy progress and outcome data.

"Adding this virtual physical therapy solution to our portfolio is a testament to MiCare Path's commitment to providing solutions aimed at optimizing MSK care solutions, within a broad diversity of markets, such as remote therapeutic monitoring, managed care, worker's compensation and real-world evidence generation for med-tech manufacturers," said CEO and co-founder of MiCare Path, Scott Laster. "The SmarTrac technology will be a great leaping off point to continue our focus to drive deep innovation in these markets that can see the biggest impact of savings by providing technology-driven, preventative solutions."

According to SmarTrac's CEO and founder, Ed Marti, "SmarTrac's patented, proprietary algorithms establish an individualized baseline and active range of motion benchmarks thus bringing objectivity and consistency to other patient-collected data such as pain scores and more. This provides the physiological feedback critically needed to assure that the injured worker or patient is recovering and on the right track to an optimized outcome."

MiCare Path's CCO and co-founder, Brian Childress, added, "Our shared objective is to improve patient outcomes by leveraging cutting-edge technology to expand the standard around appropriate care. The acquisition of SmarTrac enhances our combined expertise and resources, delivers expanded remote monitoring services and improves healthcare outcomes in several emerging markets benefiting every stakeholder involved."

MiCare Path's acquisition of SmarTrac builds upon its recent acquisition of Compwell, as the company expands its program and data offerings with comprehensive solutions in multiple, growing markets. The integration of a critical care team facilitates a seamless transition for all patients utilizing the MiCare Path platform, in partnership with providers to deliver quality healthcare outcomes beyond the office visit. MiCare Path is a leader in leveraging advanced technology to improve patient care and will continue to explore and invest in strategic acquisitions that deliver unparalleled value to patients and providers.

About SmarTrac

SmarTrac is the only "smart" patient compliance sensor in the market today. It enables the care teams in both workers' compensation and remote therapeutic markets to monitor home exercise program compliance and so much more. Its proprietary "plug and play" features allow all patients, regardless of age, location or technological skill sets, to easily implement into their daily rehab sessions. SmarTrac patented algorithms make it the only sensor in the world "smart" enough to recognize the exact motion/exercise the patient is performing because it measures the "patients" movements.

About MiCare Path

Building a closer connection with an ever-growing patient population, MiCare Path is a reimbursable, integrated mobile health (mHealth)2 platform delivering improved outcomes with data-driven decisions, personalized patient education, and care paths promoting clinical efficiencies for a better patient experience. For more information, visit micarepath.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Monte Clair Greer

Sr. Director Communications and Investor Relations

901-848-6360

[email protected]

SOURCE MiCare Path