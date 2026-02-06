Michael A. Cacciotti Sworn in as New Chair of South Coast AQMD Governing Board

Larry McCallon Appointed Vice Chair; Dr. Cedric James Rutland Welcomed as New Board Member; Supervisor V. Manuel Perez Reappointed

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, South Pasadena Councilmember Michael A. Cacciotti and Highland Councilmember Larry McCallon held their first meeting as the newly elected Chair and Vice Chair of the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) Governing Board. Dr. Cedric James Rutland, MD, FCCP, also joined the Board following his appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom in November 2025. Additionally, Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez has been reappointed to the Governing Board, continuing his long-standing service representing Riverside County and Coachella Valley.

Councilmember Cacciotti has served on the Governing Board since 2008, representing the Cities of the Eastern Region of Los Angeles County. He currently serves on the South Pasadena City Council and previously spent nearly 20 years as a Deputy Attorney General with the California Department of Justice.

"Air quality remains one of the most urgent and complex challenges facing our region," said Governing Board Chair Cacciotti. "This work directly impacts the health and quality of life of communities throughout our region, and I am committed to working collaboratively with my colleagues to advance the agency's clean air mission."

Councilmember McCallon has served on the Governing Board since 2015. A U.S. Air Force veteran and retired local businessman, he brings decades of experience in regional leadership, transportation, and public service, including serving as president of the Southern California Association of Governments and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

Dr. Cedric James Rutland, MD, FCCP, was sworn in as the newest board member today, filling the seat previously held by Gideon Kracov. A triple board-certified physician in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine, he serves as Medical Director and CEO of West Coast Lung – Rutland Medical Group and as a physician with Newport Critical Care. Dr. Rutland brings extensive clinical and public health experience focused on respiratory health, patient care, and health equity. He is also the founder and host of The Health Exchange Podcast, a global platform connecting medical experts, biotech leaders, patients, and caregivers, and he advises pharmaceutical companies on clinical education, digital marketing, and media strategies to advance public health and patient awareness.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, reappointed to continue serving on the Board, represents Riverside County's Fourth Supervisorial District. A Coachella Valley native, Supervisor Perez has served on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors since 2017. He previously served three terms in the California State Assembly, concluding his final term as Majority Leader. At the local level, Supervisor Perez has also served on the Coachella City Council and the Coachella Valley Unified School District, bringing extensive regional and public service experience to the Governing Board.

South Coast AQMD's Governing Board adopts policies and regulations that promote clean air within its four-county area and typically meets at South Coast AQMD's Diamond Bar headquarters on the first Friday of each month.

For more information, and to view the Governing Board's annual meeting schedule, visit: http://www.aqmd.gov/nav/about/governing-board

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley. For news, air quality alerts, event updates and more, please visit us at www.aqmd.gov, download our award-winning app, or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

SOURCE SOUTH COAST AQMD