Michael A. Criscito Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director

Mr. Criscito's hire further strengthens Ankura's capabilities in the real estate sector and he joins other recent additions to its Real Estate Advisory and Valuation team, including Senior Managing Director Scott A. Fowler , as well as William Brown and Robert Unell , both Managing Directors. Mr. Criscito and Mr. Fowler will co-lead a new real estate platform, Ankura Real Estate Advisory ("AREA"), which advises owners, investors, lenders, and users of real estate throughout the real estate lifecycle. AREA will bring operating and management expertise together with top-tier consulting to maximize the value of clients' owned and leased real estate portfolios.

"Michael is a welcome addition to our team," said Kevin Lavin, Co-President and Global Head of Turnaround & Restructuring at Ankura. "His breadth of experience and background creates an excellent fit within our turnaround and restructuring practice and specifically within the real estate sector, enabling Ankura to continue to provide exceptional service for our valued clients."

Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Criscito worked at Credit Suisse for more than 20 years, most recently as the global head of workout, where he managed an international team of restructuring professionals located in New York, London, Brazil, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Throughout his tenure at Credit Suisse, Mr. Criscito successfully restructured, owned, operated, and disposed of a multi-billion real estate portfolio across various asset classes including land, multi-family, residential, golf, office, hotel, and entertainment.

"It's an honor for me to be joining such a talented group of people at Ankura," said Mr. Criscito. "The team has a great reputation for collaboration and delivering results for clients and I look forward to working with them all."

