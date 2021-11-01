Michael-Angelo James, EdD, Recognized for Excellence in Politics and Education

Numerous mentors from his childhood inspired Dr. James' ardent passion for education and leadership. Though he struggled with speech difficulties, his pastor and several teachers helped him find his voice and develop a gift for public speaking. Overcoming these circumstances enabled Dr. James to realize that children can conquer virtually any challenge with practical guidance and support. He decided to harness his exceptional oratory skills to elevate the lives of others as an educator, bishop, administrator, and politician.

From 1982 until 1992, Dr. James thrived as the president of the youth convention of the 11th district of the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia. Towards the end of this period, he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from Troy University in Alabama. Dr. James was also appointed as a history teacher at Waycross High School in 1989. In addition to teaching, he served as one of the high school's assistant principals in 1993-1994 and later assistant principal at the Ware County High School.

Since 1990, Dr. James has found further success as a bishop at Emmanuel's International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. He resumed his education at Valdosta State University, earning a Master of Education in secondary education and leadership. Dr. James concluded his studies in 1999, at which point he obtained a Doctor of Education from Florida's Truth Bible College & Seminary.

Alongside his responsibilities as a bishop, Dr. James has excelled as the chancellor of Emmanuel's Bible College since 2009. He has also worked as a professor of sociology and job acquisition skills at Coastal Pines Technical College since 2018. As Coastal Pines' first full-time sociology professor, he focuses on helping students acquire leadership skills to advance to increasingly powerful positions throughout their careers.

Thanks to his stellar reputation throughout his local community, Dr. James was elected mayor of Waycross, Georgia, in 2020. He is currently developing a pilot program to prepare young adults for the workforce and maintain steady employment. Dr. James is also creating a mayor's youth commission that will provide training for local government positions. His primary goal with this initiative is to provide Waycross with a sizable group of highly qualified officials to oversee various community areas and anticipate problems before they occur.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Dr. James was appointed as a program quality trainer for Toastmasters International's District 14. He had previously found success as the director of Areas H83 and H82 within Toastmasters International and the coach of the Jonesboro Toastmasters. Moreover, Dr. James has also thrived as the president of the Swamp Talk Toastmasters and the Okefenokee Toastmasters Club. Dr. James was recently elected as the Toastmasters International's District 14, Division G Director for 2021-2022.

Four years after delivering his first speech as a Toastmaster in 2016, Dr. James earned the Distinguished Toastmaster designation in 2020. An active affiliate of the Kiwanis Club of Waycross, he was selected for Distinguished Kiwanian Award in 2019 and the Ted Harris Human and Spiritual Values Award in 2016-2017. In 2018, the Waycross Chamber of Commerce honored Dr. James with the Jack Williams Community Service Award. In 2012, Dr. James was the M.L.K. Holiday Celebration Parade Marshal, and in 2011, he was voted Man of the Year for the State of Georgia.

Dr. James attributes a great deal of his success to his determination and self-discipline. In the coming years, he intends to continue earning the loyalty of his local community by introducing more mutually-beneficial programs. Due to the integral role of perseverance in his career, he strongly advises aspiring politicians to stay focused on their goals and avoid distraction from inevitable obstacles and frustrations.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

