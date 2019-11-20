Michael Baker International Announces Jason Mashell, P.E., as Texas Construction Services Manager

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Jason Mashell, P.E., has joined the firm as Texas Construction Services Manager, based out of the Dallas, Texas, office. In this role, Mr. Mashell will focus on overseeing roadway and bridge projects and development sites as well as client interaction, business development opportunities and mentoring and developing junior staff.

"For nearly two decades, Jason has proven his expertise in managing high-profile projects for the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT)," said Juan Contreras, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Gulf Coast Region at Michael Baker. "He will be a trusted partner to our clients and colleagues throughout the state. Jason will provide invaluable leadership during all phases of construction, from pre-design through close-out, as we deliver complex construction projects statewide."

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Mashell spent his 18-year career at TXDOT in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as a Plan Review Engineer, responsible for reviewing design plans, construction project claim orders and contractor claims. He also served as Dallas County Area Engineer, Construction Engineer, Transportation Engineer and Engineering Assistant. During his time at TXDOT, Mr. Mashell was responsible for 90 construction projects valued at over $1 billion.

Mr. Mashell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Louisiana Tech University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609



SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

