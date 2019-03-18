Michael Baker International Appoints Lydia Grose as Vice President and Office Executive for Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Lydia Grose has joined Michael Baker International as Vice President and Office Executive in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reporting to Eric Frary, Office Executive managing all Operations in Eastern Pennsylvania, with offices in Allentown, Fort Washington and Philadelphia. This newly created position is the direct result of the strategic growth the Philadelphia office has experienced.

As Office Executive, Ms. Grose will lead the Philadelphia office's team and its operations. She also will leverage her more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry within the greater Philadelphia region to strengthen and expand the firm's core business in the area, grow client relationships and identify and secure new business opportunities.

Since 1985, Ms. Grose has been a key member of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), where she most recently served as Director of Engineering and Design. She managed and directed project teams and served as the direct interface with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the City of Philadelphia and numerous other government agencies, municipal offices, utilities and private enterprises throughout the five-county region served by SEPTA.

"Lydia's record of success and leadership in the Pennsylvania transportation sector is well-known," said H. Daniel Cessna, P.E., Senior Vice President and Regional Director of the Pennsylvania Headquarters Region. "She is the ideal person to lead our growing Philadelphia operation and will bring her standard of excellence to the work we deliver for our clients and the communities we serve."

Among the many organizations with which Ms. Grose is affiliated are the National Transit Board, where she is an Advisory Board Member; the American Public Transportation Association, where she serves on the Emerging Leaders Committee; the Philadelphia chapter of Women in Transit; the Society of Women Engineers; and the National Society of Black Engineers. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Technology from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

