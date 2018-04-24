Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana

Mr. Hennessy brings more than two decades of experience to his role at Michael Baker, most recently serving as the Director of Aviation for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR). As Director at BTR, Mr. Hennessy was responsible for all aviation matters within the East Baton Rouge Parish and the airport, including the overall operations, the long-term financial planning, and the development and implementation of a $15 million annual operating budget. He also was responsible for implementing the airport's new master plan and overseeing the development of the corresponding environmental assessment and benefit cost analysis. In his 17 years with BTR, Mr. Hennessy was instrumental in many facets of the airport's growth, having assisted with airline negotiations and airline service development, as well as overseeing planning and construction for more than $300 million in improvement and noise mitigation projects utilizing multiple funding sources.

"As Michael Baker continues to grow our Aviation Services practice in Louisiana, bringing a talent like Ralph Hennessy onboard helps set us apart to provide our clients with innovative solutions for managing and funding their projects," said Chuck Duggar, PE, DBIA, Vice President and Office Executive for Michael Baker International's Baton Rouge office. "We are confident that Ralph will help further demonstrate that We Make a Difference for our aviation partners in Louisiana and throughout the Gulf Coast Region."

Mr. Hennessy added: "I am excited to transition from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to Michael Baker International as we have a strong team with proven experience helping clients solve their most complex challenges. I look forward to leading the growth of Michael Baker's Aviation Services practice in Louisiana and throughout the region."

A notable figure in the aviation community, Mr. Hennessy has held numerous positions with the Louisiana Airport Managers and Associates, including his current role as Vice President. The organization also recognized him with the President's Award in 2017 for his service to airports. Nationally, Mr. Hennessy serves on several committees for the American Association of Airport Executives and Airports Council International (ACI). His efforts in promoting workplace diversity earned him the ACI Unity Award in 2017.

Additionally, Mr. Hennessy is an active member of his community, serving on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity and as a District Board Member and Troop Committee Member for the Boy Scouts of America. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Aviation/Airport Management from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

