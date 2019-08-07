Michael Baker International Awarded up to $99 Million Contract to Support the Navy and Marine Corps in Delivering Mission Critical Infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to $99 million to provide civil engineering services for projects at various government installations located in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW) Area of Responsibility, which includes California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, with the possibility of supporting additional projects worldwide.

Under this contract, Michael Baker will support large projects under the Military Construction (MILCON) Program. Improvement projects may include, but are not limited to, new construction, repair and renovation of the following: wet utility systems; airfield pavement, including runways, taxiways and aprons; roads and paving; bridges; entry gates/control points; outdoor recreational fields; combat training ranges; erosion control, stormwater management, and low impact development design and other related work.

The type of services the firm is expected to perform includes the preparation of Requests for Proposals for design build projects; design-bid-build construction contract packages; site investigations and studies; cost estimating and post-construction services.

"This contract builds on Michael Baker's more than 25-year track record of delivering exceptional service to NAVFAC SW," said Trudi Lim, P.E., Michael Baker's San Diego Office Executive and NAVFAC SW Program Manager. "We are proud to leverage our engineering experience and expertise to continue to strengthen Navy and Marine Corps readiness and to support them in achieving their facilities and infrastructure goals."

NAVFAC is the Systems Command that delivers and maintains quality, sustainable facilities, acquires and manages capabilities for the Navy's expeditionary combat forces, provides contingency engineering response, and enables energy security and environmental stewardship.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

