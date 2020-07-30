Michael Baker International Earns Strong Standing in Engineering News-Record's 2020 Industry Rankings

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, continues to strengthen its leadership position in Engineering News-Record 's (ENR) latest industry rankings. The annual survey of the 500 largest U.S.-based design firms ranked Michael Baker in the top six percent (No. 31) for the second consecutive year, while moving up or maintaining its strong position in key practice verticals.

"This year's ENR rankings demonstrate how our strategic investments in our business continue to position Michael Baker International for success," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "As we celebrate our 80th year as a Company, we remain committed to providing expertise, innovation and exceptional service to our clients and the communities we serve."

Michael Baker ranked as a top-20 firm in several key business segments, including:

Bridge – The firm maintained its No. 5 ranking for the third consecutive year while growing overall Bridge business year-over-year.

– The firm maintained its No. 5 ranking for the third consecutive year while growing overall Bridge business year-over-year. Highways – Michael Baker jumped seven places to No. 14 (from No. 21 last year) on the strength of the firm's ongoing work as General Consulting Engineer for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and its pivotal role as the lead designer on the I-10 Corridor Express Lanes project in San Bernardino County, California .

– jumped seven places to No. 14 (from No. 21 last year) on the strength of the firm's ongoing work as General Consulting Engineer for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and its pivotal role as the lead designer on the I-10 Corridor Express Lanes project in . Water Transmission Lines and Aqueducts – Michael Baker's growth in this area helped the firm climb two spots to No. 8 (from No. 10 last year), further evidence of its leadership in Water.

These latest rankings follow previous ENR rankings announced earlier this year where Michael Baker maintained strong positions in Transportation (No. 12), Water (No. 11) and Pure Design (No. 17).

Michael Baker also moved up or maintained its ranking in Environmental Site Assessment and Compliance (No. 14, after not being ranked the previous year), Petroleum Pipelines (No. 18, an improvement of five places), Mass Transit and Rail (No. 22 for the third consecutive year) and Hazardous Waste (rising four places to No. 41).

