Michael Baker International Grows Alaska Presence with Two Key Leadership Hires

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that it has expanded its operation in Anchorage, Alaska, with two new hires. Marc Luiken has joined the firm as Civil/Transportation Engineering Manager and Patrick Whitesell as Environmental Department Lead.

Previously, Mr. Luiken served as Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. Under his leadership, the department planned, designed and constructed roughly $800 million in transportation infrastructure projects annually. He also managed a $580 million annual operating budget responsible for all national and state highway facilities, two international airports, 240 state-owned and -operated airports, the longest state-operated ferry system in the nation and the maintenance and operation of Alaska's public buildings and facilities.

Prior to his public service in Alaska, Mr. Luiken served 29 years with the U.S. Air Force, retiring as the Vice Commander of the 11th Air Force in 2010. His career as an Air Force fighter pilot spanned the globe with assignments in Europe, the Middle East and Pacific regions. He is a combat veteran with service in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Southern Watch, Operation Joint Forge and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Before joining Michael Baker, Mr. Whitesell served as an Environmental Specialist at DOWL, a transportation design consultancy, for 11 years. He managed a small team and led dozens of phase 1 environmental site assessments, numerous wetland delineations and noise analyses for a range of private- and public-sector clients. Mr. Whitesell also conducted research and analysis on environmental resources including wetlands, waterways and local animal species that could be impacted from proposed projects and ensured project design processes were compliant with the National Environmental Policy Act. He previously served as an Environmental Engineer at Hawke's Bay Regional Council, where he managed multiple waterway restoration and enhancement projects from initial design and scoping through construction.

"We are pleased to welcome both Marc and Patrick to our team in Alaska," said Jeff Baker, P.E., Anchorage Office Executive for Michael Baker. "I am confident that the experience and leadership that they will each bring to their respective roles will contribute to our continued growth plans for our region."

