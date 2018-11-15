Michael Baker International Grows Bridge Practice in the Southeast with Appointment of Philip Walker, P.E., to Regional Bridge Practice Lead

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced that Philip Walker, P.E., has joined the firm as Southeast Regional Bridge Practice Lead. In this role, Mr. Walker will focus on the firm's Southeast regional growth efforts, focusing on its Bridge practice as well as supporting new markets and new clients. He will be based in the Tampa, Fla., office.

"Philip's varied experience in project management, supervision of engineering and CAD staff, design of bridge structures, business development and quality control, will be a great asset to driving growth in our Southeast Region," said Jennifer Lewis, P.E., Southeast Regional Director for Michael Baker. "We are pleased to welcome him to our team."

Mr. Walker has more than 27 years of experience in the design and construction of transportation structures. Prior to joining Michael Baker, he served as Senior Technical Manager for Atkins, where he led a staff of 17 in the principal design hub that supported all national projects. He also was the structural lead for bridge and transportation projects in Florida and North Carolina.

For TransSystems, Inc., Mr. Walker was Practice Lead for Complex Bridges, worked as the technical advisor during various stages of the engineering process and was the structural lead for 11 bridges on a Design-Build project. He also spent more than 20 years with HDR in various bridge engineering and project management roles.

"I look forward to collaborating with the local teams in the region as well as the nationwide talent among Michael Baker's Bridge practice," said Mr. Walker. "My goal is to provide solutions for our clients and contribute to solving infrastructure challenges across the Southeast."

Mr. Walker is an Adjunct Professor at the University of South Florida, where he teaches graduate level courses in Concrete Bridge Design. He earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga., and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tenn.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

