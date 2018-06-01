Michael Baker International Grows Presence in Southwest Ohio with New Office in Cincinnati

To best service the needs of the Cincinnati area and the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana (OKI) region, Michael Baker established a team specializing in construction management and inspection services, bridge inspection, transportation, aviation, dam safety engineering, and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) support, among other services. The new office extends Michael Baker's existing presence in Ohio—with current offices in Canton, Cleveland and Columbus.

The new Cincinnati operation will be run by Gary Middleton, P.E., Project Manager, who joins Michael Baker after 30 years of serving the region as an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Administrator with a Construction Management background. During his career with ODOT, Gary was involved with innovative delivery of major projects in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati and construction management of new Ohio River Bridges in Portsmouth and Pomeroy.

"Michael Baker International has long planned expansion opportunities to support our existing operations in Ohio. Southwest Ohio continues to experience infrastructure growth with a number of active and upcoming construction and design projects, which drove the need to expand our presence in the area," said Kent Zinn, Senior Vice President and Regional Director of Michael Baker's Great Lakes region.

Patty Dunaway, Office Executive in Michael Baker's Louisville, Ky., office, added: "The new Michael Baker office in Cincinnati will demonstrate our cross-office, collaborative approach as the team can supplement its in-house expertise by relying on team members in Michael Baker's three other Ohio offices as well as from offices in both Louisville and Indianapolis."

The office opened in the first quarter of 2018, and Michael Baker anticipates increasing staff immediately to service the current projects. Michael Baker's new Cincinnati office is located at 250 East 5th Street, Suite 1500, Office 1545, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

