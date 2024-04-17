Michael Baker International Names Andrew Sorensen, P.Eng., PMP, Director, Quality - Design-Build

Industry veteran to lead organization in providing the highest quality and consistency for Design-Build work

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Andrew Sorensen, P.Eng., PMP, has joined the firm as Director, Quality – Design-Build. In this role, Mr. Sorensen will lead the organization in providing the highest quality and consistency for its Design-Build work and ensure that Design-Build quality processes are world-class.

"As the Design-Build sector continues to grow, Michael Baker remains committed to pursuing innovative and collaborative alternative delivery projects and identifying solutions that efficiently address client needs. At the same time, our organization is dedicated to ensuring the highest quality throughout the project delivery process," said Eric Ostfeld, President, Design-Build Services at Michael Baker International. "Andrew's more than two decades of experience across multiple industries will bring diversity of perspective to our efforts as we focus on being the preeminent Design-Build partner for our clients."

Throughout his career, Mr. Sorensen has developed Quality Management Systems (QMS) for large-scale industrial projects and mega-projects. In past roles, he was responsible for all operations at a mid-sized consulting company focused on civil engineering, material engineering and material testing.

Mr. Sorensen joins Michael Baker from TC Energy, where he most recently served as Senior Quality Engineer, based in Calgary, Alberta (Canada). He was instrumental in orchestrating the development of a total QMS approach for TC Energy that focused on the critical quality controls required in engineering, procurement and construction. Earlier roles in his career include General Manager Western Canada and U.S. Operations for LVM/HTES (now part of Stantec), Construction Quality Manager for Parsons, Assistant Project Manager for Landtek, and Lead Field Engineer for Washington Group International.

Mr. Sorensen earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Montana Technological University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

