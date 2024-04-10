Michael Baker International Promotes Stephanie Long to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Long to oversee the firm's financial operations

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Stephanie Long has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Ms. Long will lead the firm's financial operations and will collaborate across the organization on important strategic initiatives to position Michael Baker for continued growth and expansion into new markets and geographies. Ms. Long also joins the firm's Executive Committee and will be a key partner to Michael Baker's parent company, DC Capital Partners.

"Over the past five years, Stephanie has played a key role in reshaping our Finance organization to better align with our growth objectives and strengthening relationships with those who lead the projects our clients entrust to us," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "In her new role as CFO, Stephanie will continue to be an asset to our company as we grow and expand our business to Reimagine Michael Baker as a full-service engineering and consulting firm."

Ms. Long joined Michael Baker in 2019 as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis. Throughout her tenure with the firm, Ms. Long also served as Interim CFO from February 2022 to December 2022, and Senior Vice President, Finance. Before joining Michael Baker, Ms. Long worked for GNC, Educational Management Corporation and Deloitte Consulting, among others.

Ms. Long holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from West Virginia University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

