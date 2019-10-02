Michael Baker International Names Beth Larkin, P.E., Senior Vice President and Office Executive

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Beth Larkin, P.E., has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Office Executive for the company's Pittsburgh office. In this role, Ms. Larkin will oversee the growth of Michael Baker's portfolio of business in Pittsburgh, while broadening outreach to new markets. In addition to fostering current and prospective client relationships, Ms. Larkin will provide operational management, staff management and production/project oversight for the office.

"Beth joins Michael Baker with more than three decades of operations and leadership experience within the infrastructure and transportation industries," said Kent Zinn, Great Lakes Regional Director at Michael Baker. "With her expertise and guidance, our Pittsburgh office will continue to deepen the portfolio of projects we execute for our clients while broadening our outreach to new markets and clients. We are pleased to have Beth join the Michael Baker team."

Most recently, Ms. Larkin served as Assistant General Manager for Capital Delivery at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), where she was responsible for more than $4 billion of programs and projects for commuter rail, rapid transit, and bus and ferry systems. She also spent 13 years with HNTB Corporation where she held a number of division leadership positions including, supporting the largest projects in the northeastern U.S. as Northeast Division Project Delivery Officer.

Ms. Larkin earned a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Finance from Boston College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering with a concentration in Structures from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies and is a past Trustee of The Engineering Center Education Trust and former Medfield, MA Conservation Commissioner.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

