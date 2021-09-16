Michael Baker International Names Jake Watson, S.E., National Market Lead for Federal Civilian Programs

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Jake Watson, S.E., has been promoted to National Market Lead for Civilian Programs. In this newly created role, Mr. Watson will lead initiatives to expand the firm's services for Federal clients, which includes the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Agriculture, Department of Interior, National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA), Department of Homeland Security and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). During his time at Michael Baker, Mr. Watson has actively served many of these clients, and his in-depth industry knowledge will enable him to leverage the firm's deep Federal talent to further deliver project excellence.

"Jake brings 25 years of industry experience to his new leadership role, including 14 years with Michael Baker," said James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., Vice President, Federal Programs and Services at Michael Baker International. "Jake's work with our firm has been repeatedly validated by industry recognition of his projects, and in his new role, he will continue to work closely with our other Federal National Market Leaders, National Practice Leads and our exceptional Federal talent throughout Michael Baker to increase our presence in Federal markets, expand our work with current clients and add new clients to our business."

Mr. Watson joined Michael Baker in 2007 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Federal Operations. Throughout his career, he has delivered a diverse range of projects for Federal clients, including the GSA, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Department of the Air Force, Army Corps of Engineers and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), among many others. During his tenure with Michael Baker, his work has won awards from the Air Force Material Command, American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

Mr. Watson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Utah.

