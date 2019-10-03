Michael Baker International Names Jake Watson, S.E., Senior Vice President of Federal Operations

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today the promotion of Jake K. Watson, S.E., to Senior Vice President of Federal Operations. In this new position within Michael Baker's Growth Organization, Mr. Watson will work in conjunction with the firm's Operations team and its Federal Centers of Excellence – a coast-to-coast network of offices that are characterized by their employees' deep Federal experience and credentials – to strategically pursue new Federal IDIQ Task Orders and ensure the most successful performance on Federal projects.

"Since 1940, Michael Baker has partnered with the Department of Defense and Federal agencies on all facets of planning, design and construction," said David Boone, Chief Growth Office at Michael Baker. "In his new role, Jake will focus on working with our Federal teams to guide their client strategy and engagement while building strong teams to win new opportunities."

Mr. Watson joined Michael Baker in 2007 and most recently served as Regional Practice Lead – Building Design in the firm's Salt Lake City, Utah office. His career includes more than two decades of successfully delivering a variety of projects throughout the world for Federal clients such as the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), among many others. During his tenure with Michael Baker, his work has won awards from the Air Force Material Command, American Council of Engineering Companies, American Society of Civil Engineers, and Engineering News Record. He began his career with Calder Richards Consulting Engineers as a Structural Engineer.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

Related Links

http://www.mbakerintl.com

